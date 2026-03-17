Inline Group Inc. Acquires Challenger Geomatics Ltd., A Strong Partnership Built for Growth & Momentum

Adam Temple, President of Inline, and Paul Burbidge, President of Challenger

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inline Group Inc. (Inline), a professional services firm headquartered in Edmonton, AB with operations across Canada, announced its acquisition of Challenger Geomatics Ltd. (Challenger) headquartered in Edmonton, AB effective March 14, 2026. Challenger will be rebranded as ‘Challenger, an Inline Group company.’

Inline provides geotechnical and geomatics services to Canada’s mining, energy, infrastructure, and industrial markets. Challenger is a leading land surveying, geomatics, and geospatial firm serving clients across Western Canada and the Arctic. This acquisition broadens Challenger’s service offering with integrated geotechnical and materials testing expertise, while widening Inline’s geomatics capabilities.

Challenger brings four decades of disciplined execution, technical rigor, and trusted professional standards. Inline brings the strategic vision, operational infrastructure, and forward momentum to accelerate what’s possible. Together, this acquisition unites complementary strengths into a more powerful platform—expanding capacity, deepening expertise, and positioning the combined organization to deliver complex, multi-disciplinary projects at scale.

The combined organization will expand its employee ownership model to include team members across both companies. This expansion creates alignment, accountability, and long-term stability, becoming a foundational part of Inline’s strategy moving forward.

“I’m very excited to bring our two companies together and build on the momentum both organizations already have. Challenger has a deep history in the geomatics sector, and we’re proud to continue building on its 40-year legacy,” says Adam Temple, President at Inline Group. “Beyond the added capabilities and expanded geographic reach this creates, what excites me most is the strong cultural alignment between our teams. As we continue working toward our vision of becoming Canada’s leading civil engineering field services provider, our people will remain the foundation of our success, something both organizations deeply believe in. I’m also excited to be broadening our ownership group to nearly 100 people, further aligning our leaders and team members with the long-term success of the business.”

“Challenger has built our reputation on technical excellence and our ability to solve unusual client problems,” says Paul Burbidge, President at Challenger Geomatics. “Joining Inline will allow us to bring those strengths to more projects with the same commitment to safety, quality, and client trust.”

About Inline Group Inc.: Headquartered in Edmonton, AB, Inline has supported a wide range of clients Canada-wide with fully integrated geotechnical & environmental engineering, materials testing and surveying services across multiple industries since 2012.

About Challenger Geomatics Ltd.: Headquartered in Edmonton, AB, Challenger has supported a wide range of clients across Western Canada and the Arctic, specializing in surveying, mapping, and remote sensing services across multiple industries since 1984.

For more information contact Amie Kitiuk, Design & Marketing Coordinator with Inline Group, at marketing@inlinegroupinc.ca.

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