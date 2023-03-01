Mikisew Group and Inline Group Inc. announce partnership within Wood Buffalo Region

Mikisew Inline LP is the result of our dedication to building, growing and nurturing significant relationships with Indigenous groups across Canada.

FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mikisew Group, the business entity of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, announced its partnership with Inline Group Inc. and the development of Mikisew Inline LP. Under this partnership, 51 percent of Mikisew Inline LP is owned by Mikisew Group with the remaining 49 percent owned by Inline. This partnership will operate in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Mikisew Group provides valuable experience and industry reach in the local oil sands industry. Inline has been providing geomatics and geotechnical services to a wide range of industries across Canada since 2012 and will bring expertise and resources to Mikisew Group’s expanding scope of technical service offerings. The economic development of this partnership will benefit the Mikisew Cree First Nation as a whole.

“We are excited to partner with Inline in the geotechnical field services, materials testing and surveying space,” says Dan Gallagher, CEO at Mikisew Group. “The decision to partner with Inline was an easy one; Adam and his team have been providing services to many of our existing clients and partners over the years and have consistently demonstrated that they are best in class in this space. Partnering with Inline ensures we continue to provide long-term benefits back to the Nation through employment and distribution.”

“Inline has worked in the Wood Buffalo region since 2012, and we have always considered it home. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for our current and future team members, particularly those within the Nation’s community and the broader region,” says Adam Temple, President at Inline. “We are grateful to have found a partner with the same desire to capitalize on opportunities and build a sustainable company. We are excited to join an impressive group of industry leaders and bring value with our services and industry relationships.”

For more information, contact communications@mikisewgroup.com or michael@inlinegroupinc.ca.

About Mikisew Group: Based in Fort McMurray, Mikisew Group has been a leading oil sands partner specializing in site maintenance, logistics and construction since 1991.

About Inline Group Inc: Since 2012, Inline has supported a wide range of clients with fully integrated geotechnical field services, materials testing and surveying services across multiple industries, including oil and gas, mining, power generation and infrastructure.