70th Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival coming up this weekend

MACAU, November 3 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held from the 11th to 12th, and 16th to 19th of November. To enable both the public and visitors to enjoy an early taste of the excitement of the event, the 70th Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 4th to 5th.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the Grand Prix-themed carnival at Tap Seac Square features a recreated Guia Circuit and a mini race track, and interactive games suitable for the whole family. Children participating in the event can become little racing drivers as well work around the race track.

Visitors can gain a profound understanding of the various tasks required to stage the Grand Prix, and learn more about racing-related activities. They will also have the opportunity to acquire 70th Macau Grand Prix-themed souvenirs.

The event will also incorporate elements which promote the message of a better life for both parents and their children.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix has cooperated with local and overseas organizations from different sectors to jointly launch a variety of products to contribute to the continued development of the sports industry. The booths at the carnival displaying and selling a selection of these products add a cultural element to the carnival.

The family carnival is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 4th, and from 10am to 9pm on November 5th. All parents and children are welcome.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix will feature a total of 11 races across two weeks in November this year. Highlights include: Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – FIA F3 World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to arranging exciting events for the fans, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will also organize a number of events surrounding the event in the coming weeks, including the “Celebrating the 70th Macau Grand Prix – Guia Circuit Fun Run presented by Bank of China”, to be held on November 5th, as well as the opening ceremony and auto show at Tap Seac Square from November 10th to 12th.

In addition, to further promote racing culture, the 70th Macau Grand Prix Photo Contest will be held once again to encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix activities in different ways, and experience the exciting atmosphere it creates.

For details of the event, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or download the relevant mobile applications. You can also follow the Grand Prix on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, and the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.