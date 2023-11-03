VARStreet adds new features to its business management platform
VARStreet announces new enhancements to its business management software to enhance the user experience of value-added resellers.
These updates are a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for modern VARs.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the best-in-class business management platform for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a robust B2B eCommerce platform allowing the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 50+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, D&H Distributing, and more.
The latest updates on the platform include the ability to define credit card (CC) processing fees on transactions (Cart and Quote) on the Store and Back Office. The user can specify the CC processing fee in percentage (%) or amount($) on the CC Authorizer setup page.
VARStreet has also introduced a feature to mark newly created custom catalog products as taxable by default. A new privilege has also been introduced in the users profile which will allow the user to check the taxable flag under business rules and mark custom catalog products as taxable.
Other enhancements include the ability to change the distributor source at the line item level at once on quotes and sales orders using the pricing worksheet. The user no longer has to set the distributor source manually at line item level in the Quote and Sales Order.
New features have also been added to the new stores built on the latest technology. A new configuration layout that follows the accordion structure has also been introduced to create product configurations on the store.
The release also includes multiple smaller enhancements and bug fixes which represent a significant step forward in enhancing the reliability, performance, and user experience of the platform, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing top-notch solutions for resellers of all sizes.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. said "These updates are a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for modern VARs. We understand the dynamic challenges VARs face in today's business landscape, and these enhancements will surely help our VARs to thrive and grow."
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
