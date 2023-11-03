PUBLIC COMMENT: School Construction Funding

As a result of the First Special Session of the 131st Maine Legislature, The State Board of Education is engaging in rulemaking in response to Public Law 2023, Chapter 462, “An Act to Expand Access to School Construction Funding” effective October 25, 2023 which directs the State Board to amend their rule regarding administering funding for integrated, consolidated 9-16 educational facilities.

As part of this update, The State Board of Education is opening Rule Chapter 61: State Board Of Education Rules For Major Capital School Construction Projects to complete the legislative changes required by law and is proposing several other changes.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens November 1, 2023 through December 1, 2023. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm November 30, 2023. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

In addition, a public hearing for the revised Rule Chapter 61 will be held in person and virtually on November 21, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 am pm at the Burton Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 103. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link:

Topic: Rule Chapter 61 Public Hearing

Time: November 21, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 891 5708 3933

Passcode: 62847827

Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 61 – New, Major Substantive

File: October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023 Post: November 1, 2023

November 1, 2023 Comment Period End: December 1, 2023

The revised Rule Chapter 61 can be found here.

You may also submit comments to the following location: Ch. 61 Microsoft Forms

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email):

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 207-446-8791