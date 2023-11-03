2023 Pacific Games catalyst for major Tourism Solomons/Solomon Airlines TV/digital campaign

Campaign seen as “significant milestone” for Solomon Islands tourism prospects

Honiara, Solomon Islands, 01 November 2023 – Timed to leverage maximum exposure in its key visitor source markets from international TV coverage of the 2023 Pacific Games taking place in the Solomon Islands this month, Tourism Solomons and Solomon Airlines have combined resources to launch what represents both organisations’ biggest ever international TV/digital campaign.

Specifically targeting East Coast Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji, the two-tiered campaign will commence before the two-week long games officially start on 19 November and run until mid-December 2023.

The campaign encompasses two key elements designed to drive traffic to the Tourism Solomons website, www.visitsolomons.com.sb – a programmatic digital campaign utilising various platforms and a partnership with SBS Australia, the official Pacific Games broadcaster which for the first time will beam events directly into Australian and New Zealand homes.

The campaign will harness various platforms, including the Google Display Network, facebook, and Instagram, to drive the digital component with a focus on the various adventure activities on offer in the Solomon islands including diving, surfing, fishing, and trekking.

The TV partnership with SBS includes TV spots and online advertisements as part of the live streaming experience.

The advertisements have been designed to showcase idyllic scenes highlighting the destination’s unique attractions along with an inbuilt call to action leading viewers to explore a range specially crafted land/air combined packages being offered by wholesalers specialising in Solomon Islands travel products.

“We are very enthusiastic to show Solomon Islands and Solomon Airlines to the world within the excellent opportunity of Pacific Games coverage,” said Napoleon Padabela, Acting CEO of Solomon Airlines.

“Through this multi-media campaign, awareness of our country and national carrier will be powerfully lifted, which is likely to open many eyes for the first time as to our attractions as a leisure destination and ease of air access to reach us.

“The timing could not be better, following the opening in last month of Solomon Islands second international airport at Munda, and the arrival earlier this year of our second Airbus A320 international aircraft.

“It will be exciting over time to witness the tourism response,” he said.

Underlining the importance of what he described as a “significant milestone” for the destination’s tourism sector, Tourism Solomons CEO (acting), Dagnal Dereveke, CEO said he was confident the campaign will resonate with travellers seeking highly experiential, niche travel opportunities which “truly set us apart from our South Pacific neighbours.”

“The campaign, our biggest ever foray into our key visitor source markets and our biggest ever-spend, marks a milestone in our international marketing direction and we are delighted to have partnered with Solomon Airlines for this exercise,” he said.

“While compared to other destination campaign spends this might be considered a small step, I can assure you from the Solomon Islands perspective, it’s one giant leap.

“This initiative represents a major step for the entire Solomon Islands tourism industry as it continues to rebuild its profile and visitor intake to pre-pandemic levels and we are confident it will hit the mark.”

The TV campaign has been designed and delivered by Melbourne-based Cherryielding.