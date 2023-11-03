DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS INTRODUCES REMOTE DRIVING LESSONS IN FORT COLLINS

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo

DriveSafe Now Offers Behind-the-Wheel Training in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools, a leader in drivers education in Colorado, is thrilled to announce the launch of behind-the-wheel training in Fort Collins starting this Saturday, November 4th, 2023.

For behind-the-wheel training, DriveSafe Driving Schools instructors will commute to Fort Collins to conduct personalized, one-on-one training sessions every Saturday through the end of the year. These in-person lessons provide students with essential driving knowledge, rules of the road, safe driving practices and defensive driving skills, all under the guidance of state-certified driving instructors. Students have the option to bundle their behind- the-wheel training with any of DriveSafe’s comprehensive online courses to meet their age groups’ requirements.

To celebrate the launch of behind-the-wheel training in Fort Collins, DriveSafe Driving Schools is offering a 20% discount to students who sign up for the online classes and/or behind-the-wheel lessons. Please visit www.drivesafecolorado.com ​​to sign up for a comprehensive package that meets your state's required driving needs for your age, and use COUPON CODE: FOCO20 upon checkout.

This is a great opportunity for individuals in Fort Collins and the Loveland area to develop their driving skills with professional instruction at an affordable price.

DriveSafe Driving Schools is dedicated to creating safe and responsible drivers for life by providing top-tier education and training. With the introduction of remote driving classes and behind-the-wheel training in Fort Collins, DriveSafe continues to uphold its commitment to delivering exceptional driver’s education.

------

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.