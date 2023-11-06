Business Reporter: Streamlining insurance without compromising safety
As insurance premiums rocket, contractor compliance and risk management company CHAS is offering contractors a new solution.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter Alex Minett, Head of Global New Markets at UK compliance and risk management specialist CHAS, a Veriforce company, talks about how buyers can ensure that their contractor pre-qualification and site safety processes are streamlined and cost-efficient. Contractor pre-qualification is critical in industries like construction, oil and gas, manufacturing and utilities to ensure each contractor meets the requirements of the buyer while also adhering to regulation. To mitigate the risks posed by contractors, such as physical injury, property damage or product liability, they are required to take out a Public Liability and Professional Indemnity Insurance as well as the mandatory Employers Liability Insurance. Securing the right cover is complex and costly for contractors, while – from the buyer’s point of view – verifying that each contractor has the correct insurance coveris usually carried out by external auditors and insurance brokers.
CHAS, with a long history of verifying contractors meet the requirements of both clients and the law, has partnered with a specialist insurance broker and underwriter to streamline the process of applying for all types of insurance. Contractors with CHAS safety verification will save significant time and resource during the cut-down application process and will enjoy insurance offers not available to anyone else in the market.
To learn more about how all parties can benefit from health and safety compliance, read the article.
About CHAS
CHAS is the UK’s leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions. Its award-winning solutions help contractors (suppliers) and clients (buyers) ensure supply chain compliance, mitigate risks and support efficient supply chain management. By completing a single prequalification questionnaire (PQQ) system with CHAS, contractors can demonstrate compliance and improve their visibility with CHAS clients looking for suitably compliant contractors.
https://www.chas.co.uk/
About Veriforce
Veriforce is relied upon by leading organizations for the key solutions required to enhance safety for their workforce and the communities they serve. Their uniquely comprehensive solutions combine VeriSource, their integrated software to manage Operator Qualification (OQ), Drug and Alcohol, Safety, and Certificate of Insurance Tracking programs, with value-added audit and consulting services and complementary training offerings. Using Veriforce solutions, organizations are able to more efficiently manage their contractor workforce, centralise and streamline critical compliance processes, more effectively mitigate regulatory and third-party risk, and drive ongoing improvement to safety.
https://veriforce.com/
