Benchmark Gensuite Congratulates Five Champions as 2023 NAEM 30-Over-30 Excellence Award Recipients
Benchmark Gensuite congratulates five accomplished Benchmark Gensuite champions who are recognized by the prestigious 2023 NAEM 30-Over-30 Excellence Award.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite, a global leader in industry-leading Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) management software, is delighted to extend its heartfelt congratulations to five accomplished Benchmark Gensuite champions who have been recognized with the prestigious 2023 NAEM 30-Over-30 Excellence Award.
Representing nearly 25% of all twenty-one award winners, a remarkable percentage, these five Benchmark Gensuite champions demonstrate the integral role our solutions play in nurturing and fostering outstanding EHS leadership. The most successful EHS leaders are not just users of Benchmark Gensuite’s solution suite, but dedicated collaborators and co-innovators, utilizing purpose-driven, collaborative innovation to drive real change.
The NAEM Excellence Awards celebrates corporate and consulting professionals who have made a significant contribution through their technical expertise, innovation, leadership effectiveness, and program management. All five of these impressive professionals have demonstrated excellence and leadership in the field of EHS&S, showcasing their commitment to driving positive impacts within their organizations and communities.
The award-winning Benchmark Gensuite champions are Brian Bartal (Senior VP, Safety, Unifi), Jami Patrick (VP, Sustainability Advisory, Montrose Environmental Group), Mary Ann Polad (Director, EHS, Security & Sustainability, The Boston Beer Company), Derek Sharron (Sr. Global Director, EHS & Sustainability, H.B. Fuller) and Jay Small (VP, Global EHS, JELD-WEN, Inc.)
These awards are a testament to the vision of these five individuals, who work diligently to achieve their EHS&S goals while ensuring the safety and sustainability of their operations. Benchmark Gensuite is proud to partner with these accomplished leaders and their organizations as they continue to set the standard for excellence in the industry. Their commitment to the well-being of their employees and the betterment of their communities is truly commendable.
Congratulations again to Brian, Jami, Mary Ann, Derek, and Jay on their well-deserved recognition! We appreciate their leadership within the Benchmark Gensuite subscriber community and look forward to expanding our collaboration with them on cutting-edge, best practice-based digital solutions for EHS, Sustainability, Quality, and allied functions. Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite at benchmarkgensuite.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube