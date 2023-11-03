Sustainable U.S. manufacturer and DTC brand at the forefront of eco-friendly innovations, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Walmart.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc. Collaborates with Walmart to Offer Great Value Commercially Compostable Cutlery

beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., a sustainable U.S. manufacturer and DTC brand at the forefront of eco-friendly innovations, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Walmart, a global retail leader, to introduce commercially compostable cutlery across 1,000+ stores nationwide. This strategic collaboration marks a significant stride towards our shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

Driving Sustainability Innovation

beyondGREEN has always been on a mission to redefine sustainability and empower individuals and businesses to make green choices that drive positive environmental change. Partnering with Walmart aligns perfectly with this mission and allows beyondGREEN to amplify the impact of more sustainable choices. The product is also certified by BPI, a third-party organization that authenticates compostable claims.

Compostable Cutlery: A Game Changer

The collaboration brings forth a range of compostable cutlery options, all at a cost comparable to their traditional, petroleum-based counterparts. The support from beyondGREEN’s raw material supplier allows beyondGREEN to produce the cutlery in the United States at an all-time low cost, which then allows Walmart to sell the cutlery to its consumers at an “everyday low price”. Consumers in the U.S. can now purchase the Great Value Compostable Cutlery 24CT packs for only $1.48 and the 48CT packs for only $2.96.

Economic Impact: The San Antonio, TX Expansion

To support the production of the cutlery, beyondGREEN opened a brand new 91,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in San Antonio with approximately 65 – 70 jobs and plans on adding 100 jobs within the next two years.

A Sustainable Tomorrow

beyondGREEN-manufactured Great Value Compostable Cutlery is now available in select Walmart stores throughout the U.S., with hopes for expansion to all Walmart locations in the near future.

About beyondGREEN

beyondGREEN biotech, Inc. is a sustainability-focused brand and manufacturer committed to creating and promoting eco-friendly solutions for everyday life. With a passion for reducing traditional, petroleum-based single-use plastic waste globally, beyondGREEN strives to make sustainable choices more accessible and appealing to consumers.

A certified minority-owned business based in Texas, beyondGreen produces commercially compostable products, including Walmart’s Great Value compostable cutlery.