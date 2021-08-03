Submit Release
Electric Composter Uses Less than $3/Month and Composts Organic and Pet Waste into Nutrient-Rich Fertilizer within Days

beyondGREEN’s Pet Waste and Organic Waste Composter is the first in the market to safely bring pet waste composting to your home.

The ‘Green’ Composting Technology that Defines ‘Zero Waste’

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., the Southern California based manufacturer of plant-based products certified by the highest American and European Standards for biodegradability and compostability pushes its focus even more on ‘green tech’, such as its home-use pet waste and organic waste composter to complete the circular product cycle. By developing the composter, beyondGREEN reiterates its focus on standing behind; ‘from soil back to soil’.

beyondGREEN’s Pet Waste and Organic Waste Composter is the first electric composter in the market to safely bring pet waste composting to your home. This energy star certified product costs as little as $3.00 per month but helps reduce the emission of harmful greenhouse gases, helps keep the water supply clean and waste out of the landfills. The compost created by beyondGREEN’s composter produces a nutrient-rich fertilizer which can immediately be used in gardens and vegetation. Lab tested by the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, the compost produced by this unit as a result of its high internal temperature, kills off all bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella.

This two-chamber unit is designed to compost everyday items such as food scraps, coffee grounds, wood shavings, grains, pet waste and much more! The curing process is constant in the lower chamber while the waste is being composted in the upper chamber.

This unit comes with a composting and food guide so that you can get composting right away.

If you would like more information about this product or are interested in purchasing, please call Rudy Patel at (800) 983-7221 or email rudy.patel@byndgrn.com

