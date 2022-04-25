The Valen Group Appointed as Exclusive Representative for ForeverGreen Tech’s Proprietary Sustainable Biopolymer Tech

Caps in Compost

ForeverGreen Tech, LLC. has appointed the Valen Group as their exclusive business development representative for their biopolymer formulations.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForeverGreen Tech, LLC. has appointed the Valen Group as their exclusive business development representative for their patent-pending biopolymer formulations and manufacturing expertise which allows for the manufacture of sustainable, environmentally friendly compostable caps and closures for a myriad of consumer and packaged goods applications. ForeverGreen’s mission is simple, provide manufacturers, retailers, and consumers with cost competitive, sustainable solutions to environmentally harmful plastics. With the help of the Valen Group, the two businesses are offering innovative and sustainable solutions to reduce and replace petroleum-based plastic caps and closures.

ForeverGreen’s proprietary formulations provide a superior environmentally friendly solution to those companies seeking uncompromised performance when compared with PP and PE caps and closures. ForeverGreen’s solutions are available for applications such as, sealing, storing, recapping, enhancing safety, increased shelf-life, limiting spoilage and product contamination. These applications for caps and closures are ideal throughout multiple industries including but not limited to Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Packaged Goods as well as Cosmetics & Personal Goods Industries. ForeverGreen’s patent-pending products and IP solutions are now available to be licensed through the Valen Group.

“Our biopolymer product solutions do not contribute to the global plastic waste problem but immediately allow for a reduction in plastic pollution one cap at a time. Our caps and closures are recyclable, and compostable.” says- Rudy Patel, Vice President of Business Development for ForeverGreen Tech, LLC.

The World produces approx. 2.8 trillion caps and closures each year adding to the over 300 million tons of plastic waste generated annually. 50% of all plastic waste is Single Use Plastic (SUP). Currently it is estimated over 100 million plastic bottles and caps are used every day globally. These bottles and caps are currently made of petroleum-based plastics and may take as long as 450 years to breakdown into non-degradable micro-plastics leading to over 10M tons of plastic waste reaching our waterways and beaches every year. From a recycling standpoint, 91% of all plastic waste ends up in a landfill. “With statistics like these, it is crucial that we replace petroleum-based plastic products with superior sustainable, environmentally friendly options. Bringing this innovative technology to the Caps and Closures industry allows the Valen Group to leverage its expertise in Food & Beverage and quickly access industry leading companies looking to champion real world product and packaging solutions” said Jeff Dotson, Vice President of Strategic Partnership, Valen Group.

ABOUT THE FOREVERGREEN TECH, LLC.

ForeverGreen is committed to reducing plastic pollution in the World. Beginning with the Caps and Closures Industry, ForeverGreen’s new patent-pending biopolymer caps and closures will have an immediate net positive effect on the environment by first displacing countless petroleum based plastic caps and closures from the environment. Second, caps and closures manufactured using ForeverGreen’s sustainable biopolymer formulations also benefit from lower energy consumption during the manufacturing process. Third, the final product biodegrades into its natural components completely without leaving behind micro-plastic waste. ForeverGreen’s Biopolymer formulations for caps and closures are compostable and recyclable which in-turn will assist in reducing the global impact of plastic caps and closures on the environment.

ForeverGreen’s values are straight forward; ForeverGreen values its planet and the environment, innovation and sustainability, its team, and its partners, future customers, and most importantly, integrity and honesty.

For more information about ForeverGreen product solutions, IP licensing, and partnerships, please visit https://www.forevergreentech.com/

ABOUT THE VALEN GROUP

Valen is a growth-focused, licensing, strategy, and innovation consulting firm. Over the last 20 years, Valen has focused on building significant, long-term licensing programs. For more than two decades, we have partnered with leading companies such as P&G, Nestlé, Adidas, Dow, PepsiCo, Martha Stewart Living, Red Robin, and IHOP (and more) on strategy projects that explore major issues, strategic partnerships, and business development opportunities that cut across all levels of a complex marketplace. Our mission is to help people and organizations do new things. Valen has been named a top trending innovation consulting firm and is recognized as a Top 25 Global Licensing firm by License! Global Magazine.

For more information about The Valen Group, visit www.valengroup.com