Igniting a Wave of Positive Change: Touch-A-Life Foundation Announces TAL Kindness Day 2023

A day-long event to celebrate the power of kindness for amplifying social impact.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation today announced TAL Kindness Day 2023, a day-long event that brings together champions of kindness, changemakers, nonprofits, and corporate CSR leaders to ignite positive change by harnessing the power of compassion and collaboration.

Venue: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536

Date: November 18, 2023

Time: 11.00 am - 8.00 pm

Entry: Free

Nonprofits across the US are committed to advancing societal welfare, yet they encounter various operational hurdles. These include securing sufficient funding, developing robust fundraising strategies, navigating marketing complexities, attracting and retaining qualified staff, and the need for experienced leadership.

At TAL Kindness Day 2023, we will delve into the unique challenges faced by nonprofits and empower them with tools, resources, and insights necessary to navigate the changing times through a series of insightful panel discussions, keynote sessions, and workshops.

“TAL Kindness Day 2023 promotes youth social innovation mindset for a better tomorrow. We are bringing together schools, corporates, and non-profits on one platform for youth to learn, pitch ideas, and get inspired to amplify the social impact”, said Veena Gundavelli, Co-Founder, Touch-A-Life Foundation; Global Chair, TALTransformers

TAL Kindness Day 2023 will offer ample networking opportunities to all participants, enabling them to explore possibilities of meaningful collaborations. Corporate CSR leaders, changemakers, and other delegates will gain insights on ways to better engage with non-profits and make a difference. Students will learn about the charity ecosystem and explore ways to get involved.

TALHero Awards, a cornerstone of TAL Kindness Day, will be conferred upon champions of kindness to celebrate their incredible acts of kindness. The event will also feature TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest for high school students to showcase their groundbreaking social innovation ideas. Live entertainment and special performances will energize and enliven TAL Kindness Day 2023.

TAL Kindness Day 2023 is supported by diverse charter members, corporate entities, non-profit organizations, schools, changemakers, global leaders, and volunteers.

“We believe that non-profit organizations can significantly strengthen their work and amplify their impact when equipped with the right knowledge, resources, and tools. TAL Kindness Day 2023 seeks to do just that”, said Barry Rudolph, CEO, TALLeaders.

Join Touch-A-Life Foundation in sparking a kindness revolution. Register now at www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.

“TAL Kindness Day taps into the boundless potential of collective action, inspiring and enabling individuals and organizations to unite to address pressing global issues and create lasting, meaningful impact through their acts of kindness,” said Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Touch-A-Life Foundation

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower non-profits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.