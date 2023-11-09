BeSmartee's Ongoing Commitment: Empowering Mortgage Bankers with Affordable POS
BeSmartee's mortgage point-of-sale (POS) solution is integral to IMB success and growth in today’s market.
With BeSmartee Bright, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to offering an innovative POS solution at a price point that enables our clients to thrive.”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeSmartee, a leading lendtech solutions provider, remains focused on delivering more value to retail independent mortgage bankers (IMBs) at a lower cost, making it possible for IMBs to compete in today’s challenging market.
— David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee
The mortgage industry is continually evolving, and BeSmartee has been a reliable partner for IMBs, providing them with a cost-effective POS solution for years.
Bright, by BeSmartee, is a powerfully simple POS solution that streamlines the mortgage origination process, facilitates collaboration and enhances the borrower experience. From online applications to advanced document collection and e-signatures, BeSmartee equips IMBs with the technology they need to excel.
Further, the company has launched an innovative flexible pre-qualification solution, enabling lenders to deliver personalization, adaptability and document tracking, enabling lenders to quickly and precisely evaluate borrower eligibility.
BeSmartee retains its position as a trusted partner for IMBs. As the industry evolves, the company remains confident in its ability to offer a superior, cost-effective POS solution, thus propelling IMBs toward the achievement of their business objectives.
About BeSmartee
Founded in 2007, BeSmartee powers $25B+ in digital mortgages every month for the world’s largest lenders and brands by delivering on its mission to make digital mortgages powerfully simple for consumers, borrowers and referral partners. BeSmartee’s digital mortgage solutions deliver automation of data and processes to achieve maximum operational efficiencies, a modern consumer experience that your consumers will trust and a innovative white-labeled native mobile app across retail, consumer direct and wholesale lenders. BeSmartee remains focused on its vision to deliver a 7-day mortgage close. Partner with BeSmartee and join 150+ lenders who rely on us to achieve an easy, fast and transparent digital mortgage.
