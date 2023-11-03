Submit Release
Idaho Travel Council MeetingFeb07

StartFebruary 7, 2024 9:00 AM MTEndFebruary 8, 2024 12:00 PM MT

The Idaho Travel Council will meet on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 9:00 am-5:00 pm MT and Thursday, February 8, 2024, 9:00 am-12:00 pm in Boise. The agenda with meeting location will be shared closer to the meeting.

