Environmental Lights Adds Advatek Lighting Pixel Controllers to Their Offerings
Advatek PixLite® Pixel Controllers provide an ideal solution for large-scale LED pixel projects.
Advatek pixel controllers are a great choice for lighting designers pushing the boundaries with complex lighting installations”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced that they have added Advatek PixLite® controllers to their offerings for pixel lighting solutions.
— Rob Dempsey, Director of Scenic Sales, Environmental Lights
Advatek’s pixel controllers have been used to drive the magic behind some of the world's most spectacular LED pixel lighting installations, galleries, shows and events. From Meow Wolf to GoLive Productions, Advatek products have helped bring complex lighting projects to life and will now be available from Environmental Lights.
“Advatek pixel controllers are a great choice for lighting designers pushing the boundaries with complex lighting installations,” said Rob Dempsey, Director of Scenic Sales at Environmental Lights. “The quality and reliability that Advatek offers is top-of-the-line, and we’re excited to have their products available to our clients.
Advatek PixLite® controllers can control up to 96 universes for pixel LEDs, support over 65 pixel protocols, and provide electrical fault protection on all ports. Additionally, each product comes with a robust 5-year warranty.
Since being founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2012, Advatek Lighting has been designing and manufacturing some of the world's most advanced and innovative LED pixel controllers. Advatek’s goal is to provide top-quality, highly reliable pixel products that expand the realm of what’s possible in large-scale, dynamic lighting installations.
Advatek PixLite® Controllers are available now at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880. Sales engineers are available to answer questions and assist with specifying the ideal combination of lights, control and power for projects.
Advatek PixLite® Controller Features:
- Control up to 96 universes for pixel LEDs
- Transmits to receivers up to 300m away
- Support 65+ pixel protocols
- Electrical fault protection on all ports
- Auxiliary ports for DMX512 In/Out
- 5-year warranty
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube