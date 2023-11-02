ICYMI: VIDEO: AG MOODY, FDLE AND FHP URGE FLORIDIANS TO REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY FOLLOWING HEIGHTENED TERRORIST THREAT DUE TO HAMAS ATTACKS

November 2, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Now that the FBI Director testified, “the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States is a whole other level,” Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner, and local law enforcement leaders are urging Floridians to report suspicious activity. Following a confidential security briefing in Boynton Beach today, Attorney General Moody and law enforcement leaders updated the media about growing terrorism concerns related to the ongoing war in Israel and increased security in Florida.

Ahead of the briefing, Attorney General Moody and FDLE sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security demanding information about foreign nationals who entered Florida after being released by federal authorities at the Southwest border. The state has attempted to obtain accurate data from DHS about foreign nationals’ whereabouts after uncovering an internal DHS memo warning of “foreign fighters” attempting to cross the border.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “For nearly three years now, Biden has intentionally and systematically demolished our nation’s border security. This has allowed known and unknown numbers of illegal aliens with unknown intentions to walk across our border with Mexico—and we have no idea where in our country they are living or what they might be planning. We demand that DHS immediately provide information about who is in our state, when they were last contacted by the federal government, and how many of them are ‘special interest aliens’ raising significant public safety concerns. As this threat persists, we are asking Floridians to help be our eyes and ears. If you see something, say something. Call 855-FLA-SAFE.” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Earlier this week FDLE agents, as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested a Sarasota man after receiving a tip that he was threatening a Rabbi and Jewish facility. Our crime intelligence analysts receive hundreds of tips each month and our agents continue to work investigations from suspicious activity reports. Reporting suspicious activity saves lives. Take a moment to review the suspicious activity indicators and “If You See Something, Say Something.” FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said, “Our National Security is in jeopardy because of the open southern border. The lack of transparency the federal government has provided to state law enforcement has compounded the threat. With recent acts of terror against Israel and the increase in antisemitic threats here domestically, it is critical that we know who is sneaking into our country and where they are from. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to combatting crimes emanating from the southern border, and we encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it immediately. Florida law enforcement always shows up, and we stand ready to protect our citizens and visitors.”

Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. Following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and subsequent war, the FBI has warned about potential terrorist attacks. In an Oct. 31 congressional hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that the terrorism threat is “on a whole other level.” The bureau released several public service announcements since the barbaric attacks on Israel.

The threats are compounded with data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing 282 individuals on the terrorist watchlist have been encountered at the Southwest border since Fiscal Year 2021—with 169 in FY 2023 alone. That does not include the high number of “known got-aways” who are unknown individuals with unknown intentions now missing in the interior of the country. Additionally, a recent report shows that tens of thousands of special interest aliens have been encountered since Biden took office. Special interest aliens are individuals who are from countries that have “conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose a national security threat to the U.S.”

Recently, an uncovered internal DHS memo warned about foreign fighters inspired by, or reacting to, the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel may attempt to travel into the U.S. through the Southwest border among the surge of millions of illegal immigrants crossing. In response to this, Attorney General Moody and FDLE are demanding information from DHS about foreign nationals released by the federal government now in Florida.

Read the full letter here.

Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Some things to look out for include:

Unusual situations, such as a vehicle parked in an odd or prohibited location, or someone acquiring large quantities of items like cell phones, timers or toxic materials;

Items like packages, backpacks or luggage left unattended;

Damage to security devices, for example cameras, perimeter fencing or lighting; and

Prolonged observation and unusual photography of a building, bridge or structure by a suspicious person.

To report unusual activity in Florida, call 855-FLA-SAFE. In case of an emergency, call 911.

