The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

02/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

The guest conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of state and Arkadag, confirming the neighboring country’s commitment to traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan, based on the historical ties of the two fraternal peoples.

The President of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the President of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, which are of a long-term and strategic nature.

It was emphasized that the two countries interact constructively within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations, such as the UN, OSCE, CIS, ECO and others.

The fConsultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia format also confirmed its relevance and effectiveness. In this aspect, the President of Turkmenistan wished Kazakhstan successful holding of the upçoming 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, in Astana.

The transport and logistics sector was identified as one of the key areas of cooperation. It was emphasized that the favorable geographical location of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan creates ideal conditions for the implementation of promising joint projects in this area. The energy sector was also named among the priority areas.

Along with this, great importance is attached to strengthening bilateral humanitarian ties. It was noted that the continuation of the practice of organizing mutual Days of Culture, festivals, deepening systematic contacts between representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia will serve to enrich of fruitful cooperation in this direction.