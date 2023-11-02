Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea

02/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea conveyed cordial greetings from President Yun Seok Yeol to the Head of State and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen people. It was emphasized that the Korean side attaches great importance to strengthening the traditional interstate dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and constructive partnership.

The President of Turkmenistan conveyed return greetings to the President of the Republic of Korea, wishing the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his colleagues a successful forum, designed to give new impetus to building up effective interaction in this format.

During the meeting, high rates of development of Turkmen-Korean cooperation were stated. As emphasized, an important factor in strengthening interstate relations is the established open and trusting dialogue at the highest level.

In this context, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the fruitful nature of the meeting held within the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly with the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, during which a wide range of issues of bilateral partnership were discussed and its promising directions were outlined.

It was also noted that the two countries successfully interact through international organizations and structures. In this regard, the effectiveness of the work of the Cooperation Forum between the States of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea was emphasized.

In recent years, Turkmen-Korean relations through parliaments have also acquired a regular character. Mutual visits are carried out by the speakers of the legislative bodies of the two countries, contributing to the effective exchange of experience and the expansion of working contacts between parliamentarians.

One of the priority vectors of interstate cooperation is the further strengthening of trade and economic partnership. As is known, for many years a number of leading Korean companies have been fruitfully working in the oil, gas and transport sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan. At the same time, the parties’ desire to continue productive business interaction was confirmed.

It was also emphasized that the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an integral component of Turkmen-Korean relations. In this context, the successful functioning of the educational center for the study of the Korean language named after King Sejong in Turkmenistan was noted. The Korean language is also taught at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi. At the same time, Turkmen youth are studying at leading universities in the Republic of Korea.