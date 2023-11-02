The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

On November 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The head of the foreign policy agency conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Emomali Rahmon to the head of state, as well as to Arkadag. It was noted that Tajikistan attaches great importance to building up the traditionally fruitful dialogue with Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed his best wishes to the top leadership of Tajikistan.

The head of state emphasized the relevance of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states with the OSCE Secretary General that took place the day before, during which an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of regional cooperation. At the same time, the importance of the work of the 16th Cooperation Forum “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” was noted.

Touching upon issues of bilateral relations, the parties noted that relations between our countries are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust. As emphasized, the interstate dialogue is based on the age-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness of the Turkmen and Tajik peoples.

During the meeting, the successful nature of interaction between the two countries in the international arena was stated.

The President of Turkmenistan placed special emphasis on the significance of the results of the working visit to Tajikistan to participate in the fifth anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. As noted, the important documents adopted as a result of these political events are aimed at further consolidating joint efforts to strengthen stability and achieve prosperity in the region.

Also during the meeting, the high level of dynamically developing trade-economic, cultural, scientific and educational ties was emphasized.