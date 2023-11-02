The President of Turkmenistan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

02/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan conveyed to the head of state, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, heartfelt greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen people. In addition, the friendly country’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan was confirmed and the creative, progressive foreign and domestic policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan was highly appreciated.

The head of the Turkmen state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the fraternal country. Particular emphasis was given to the significance of the meeting of the OSCE Secretary General with the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and the 16th Cooperation Forum “Central Asia-Republic of Korea”.

During the discussion of the prospects for increasing interstate interaction, the parties stated that in recent years the traditionally friendly relations between our countries have acquired a progressive character. As noted, the two states not only successfully maintain a bilateral political dialogue, but at the same time actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations, especially the UN and the CIS.

Emphasizing the importance of the recent visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, the President of Turkmenistan noted that within the framework of this event, constructive negotiations were held with the President of Kyrgyzstan and a wide range of issues were discussed, including the current state of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations, and were outlined the main directions for their expansion.

It was noted that a key aspect of the agenda of interstate dialogue is trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the need to fully use all possible mechanisms to identify the existing huge potential for the development of bilateral partnerships in this area was confirmed. The subject of a separate discussion was the issues of expanding contacts in the transport and transit sector.

As emphasized, a special place in relations between both countries is given to interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, which serves to bring the two peoples closer together. Conviction was expressed that there are great opportunities for joint activities in the fields of science, education, sports and tourism.