Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNOPS were discussed

02/11/2023

On November 2, 2023, negotiations took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov and the visiting Director of the UN Multi-Country Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Freya von Groote, who arrived in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed mutually interested priority areas of partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN and also exchanged views on the development of effective interaction with UNOPS in the context of serving international projects.

The parties discussed issues of fruitful cooperation in the field of healthcare, environmental protection and green energy, as well as in the field of professional training of specialists.

The Turkmen side emphasized the relevance of further expansion and deepening of partnership in the field of ecology, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, digital transition, as well as in the field of effective management of land and water resources.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).