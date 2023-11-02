The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

02/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The guest conveyed to the Head of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, heartfelt greetings and wishes for good health and prosperity from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It was noted that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the traditionally friendly dialogue with brotherly Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed return greetings to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, emphasizing that our country is also invariably committed to trusting, good neighborly relations with Uzbekistan, which have a centuries-old history.

During the meeting, the head of state stated that at the meeting held the day before with the OSCE Secretary General with the participation of the heads of foreign affairs agencies, the development of long-term and effective interaction with this organization was noted.

Continuing the conversation, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan in the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Forum will provide a good opportunity to exchange views on enhancing cooperation in various fields, as well as on current issues of regional and international politics. In this regard, firm confidence was expressed that the results of the visit will make a special contribution to strengthening comprehensive relations between the two countries.

The head of state also wished the Uzbek side successful holding of the upcoming 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent.

In addition, at the meeting it was noted that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, having close or similar positions on regional and global issues, primarily related to ensuring global peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, interact constructively in the international arena. A separate topic of discussion was on effective cooperation within the UN and a number of other international and regional structures.

In the development of trade and economic relations, the positive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover, as well as active interaction in the fuel and energy, transport and logistics, agricultural and other sectors, were highlighted.

The importance of the progressive nature of traditional dialogue in the cultural, scientific, and educational fields was also noted, which is a kind of bridge for further rapprochement of the peoples of the two states, strengthening centuries-old friendship and good neighborly ties.