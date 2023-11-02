Meeting dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the founding of the UN

On November 2, 2023, a meeting dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations was held at the UN Office in Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the UN specialized missions and agencies in Turkmenistan.

Opening the event, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko noted the consistent activities of Turkmenistan in promoting a culture of peace and trust in the international arena. At the same time, the importance of ideas and proposals initiated by our state aimed at achieving universal goals of sustainable development was emphasized.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova, in turn, noted the importance of the UN as a multilateral platform for expressing positions and proposals aimed at strengthening global peace and sustainable development. It was emphasized that since its creation, the UN has acted as a reliable partner and mediator, applying a multilateral and holistic approach to resolving pressing issues of world politics.

It was noted that the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, speaking from the rostrum of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, identified such areas as strengthening international peace and security, sustainable development, climate change and environmental protection, healthcare and, in this regard, as priorities for further interaction context, proposed a number of specific solutions that are relevant in the current changing political and socio-economic realities.

The meeting participants also expressed the general opinion that today Turkmenistan is actively participating on a wide range of key issues on the international and regional agenda. Among the priority areas of interaction are issues of ensuring peace and security, sustainable transport and green energy, environmental issues and environmental protection, digital transformation and the field of high technology.