Valley Metro Rail Inc. Centralizes Solicitation Development and Promotes DBE Participation with OpenGov Procurement
The solicitation builder, promotion of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises participation, and user-friendly vendor management will lead to more efficiency.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a better experience for both the procurement team and suppliers, Valley Metro Rail Inc. in Arizona was in search of a comprehensive solution to enhance its complete procurement processes. After careful consideration, the public transportation agency chose OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for transit authorities.
From buses to streetcars, and light rail, Valley Metro transports tens of millions of passengers every year and is known for its commitment to efficiency and innovation. To bring that efficiency and innovation to procurement, the team was looking for streamlined solicitation development, improved supplier experience, automated workflows, and enhanced reporting capabilities. OpenGov Procurement was the perfect match.
With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, Valley Metro Rail Inc. is poised to revolutionize its procurement operations. The centralized and uniform solicitation development builder, promotion of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) participation, and user-friendly vendor management will lead to more efficiency and transparency. Valley Metro Rail Inc. can look forward to more streamlined processes, faster and compliant solicitation development, and a more vendor-friendly environment that supports DBEs, making it a win-win for all stakeholders involved.
Valley Metro Rail Inc. joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here