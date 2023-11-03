CPESN Networks and UCare Announce Community-based Partnership to Improve Health Outcomes of UCare Members
Through this program, CPESN Minnesota pharmacies will support prescribed use of medications for identified members enrolled in one of UCare’s Medicare plans.
As a community-based health plan, we are excited about collaborating with CPESN Minnesota to have a positive impact on the long-term health of our members through community pharmacies.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPESN USA announces a new collaboration with their network in Minnesota and UCare, a leading independent, nonprofit health plan. Through this program, CPESN® Minnesota pharmacies will support prescribed use of medications for identified members enrolled in one of UCare’s Medicare plans. Participating CPESN pharmacies will provide direct support and education to promote medication adherence for hypertension, cholesterol, and diabetes medication, and will address gaps in statin therapy for cardiovascular health.
“We are excited about the new collaboration with UCare,” said Lindsay Christensen, Pharm.D., Executive Director of CPESN® Minnesota. “Our pharmacies have consistently outperformed other pharmacies in delivering enhanced patient care services. Here in Minnesota, we are excited about the opportunity to prove this fact while collaborating with UCare to help our mutual patients become more adherent to their medications as prescribed by their doctors.”
CPESN USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of over 8,500 pharmacists working in over 3,500 local, community-based pharmacies. CPESN pharmacies reach 84% of Americans and over 93% of Minnesotans, through hand delivery of medications to the doorstep of patients’ homes.
UCare is an independent health plan providing Medicaid, Medicare and Individual & Family plans to more than 600,000 members in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
“As a community-based health plan, we are excited about collaborating with CPESN Minnesota to have a positive impact on the long-term health of our members through community pharmacies,” said Patrick Mitsch, Vice President of Pharmacy. “ Community pharmacists have more touchpoints and interact with members more frequently than many other health care providers. By collaborating with UCare, CPESN pharmacists will have more visibility to see who may need extra support. We believe our joint efforts will be extremely meaningful as we strive to improve the health of our members.”
About CPESN USA
CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 43 states across America.
About UCare
UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health care and administrative services to more than 600,000 members throughout Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. UCare partners with health care providers, counties and community organizations to create and deliver Medicaid, Medicare and Individual & Family health plans. The health plan addresses health care disparities and care access issues through a broad array of community initiatives, including provider improvement projects. UCare has received Top Workplaces honors from the Star Tribune for 14 consecutive years since the rankings began in 2010.
