Thursday, November 2

WA’s new drug law could help needle exchanges — or restrict them

Facilities like Blue Mountain that serve small cities and surrounding rural areas are the basis for a model of care known as “health engagement hubs” that the Washington State Department of Health hopes will help address the fentanyl crisis, reduce overdoses and offer a pathway to treatment to those who want it. There’s a worry, however, that centers like Blue Mountain – and similar programs such as one run by Willapa Behavioral Health and Wellness in Grays Harbor County – might be threatened by restrictive local ordinances that would hinder their work. The sweeping drug possession law passed by the Legislature in May includes a provision that could allow local jurisdictions to limit harm reduction services. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Andrew Engelson)

Young adults on medication for depression, anxiety surge in Seattle area

The use of medication to combat depression and anxiety increased sharply in the Seattle area during the pandemic, and new data shows one group is largely responsible for that increase: young adults. Rates of depression and anxiety surged as the pandemic took hold, leading to an increase in prescriptions for medications to help people cope with these mental health conditions. The data also shows young adults in Seattle rank among those most medicated nationwide for depression and anxiety. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)

Rents in Washington show signs of stabilizing

As apartments built over the past few years open to tenants rent prices across Washington are leveling off, a new analysis of the state’s rental market found. Still, the number of people behind on rent remains high, worrying advocates who say more is needed to help keep tenants in their homes. Bills to limit large rent hikes failed to pass during this year’s legislative session, but some lawmakers have indicated they plan to bring up those proposals again in 2024. “It’s going to be another session on housing next year,” Senate Housing Chair Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, said Tuesday. “We’ll see what comes out.” Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Axios

Courts take action as police reform stalls

Daylight saving time sends Seattle into the dark

Seattle debates gunfire detection technology — again

Capital Press

USDA awards local and regional food grants

Judge dismisses Easterday suit against Tyson

Spokane symposium will feature regenerative ag proponent

Report: Horse Heaven windmills would ‘dominate’ landscape

BEHEMOTH BLADES: Nearly the length of a football field, these wind turbine parts are hard to move

Columbian

Evergreen Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M donation to fund homes for 100 families in need

Editorial: Local elections secure and conducted fairly

The Daily News

Learning to Grow Inc., opens new childcare facility in Elma

Shoreline at full bore: Ocean Shores embarks on effort to save south end

Small part of Washington sport halibut share on the table at fishery council meeting

Everett Herald

Diversity report identifies gaps in support at Snohomish County offices

The Inlander

A historic property may be added to Riverside State Park, connecting it to Waikiki Springs and providing river access vital to salmon reintroduction in the region

Two members of Washington’s congressional delegation joined a bipartisan call for cannabis policy reform

News Tribune

Tacoma police trial grinds to halt after judge disallows testimony from police instructors

Biden administration announces $334M to hire police officers, improve security at schools

Northwest Asian Weekly

Community Center fills up with senior voters, vaccine advocates

Olympian

Attention WA teens. Apply now to serve as a page during 2024 legislative session

Species die-offs and extreme weather. How WA marine heatwave ‘blobs’ are wreaking havoc

Puget Sound Business Journal

Report: Demand for Seattle office space only 21% of normal

Seattle Times

Young adults on medication for depression, anxiety surge in Seattle area

Spokesman Review

Some Inland Northwest bird species to be renamed in light of racism from historic namesakes

‘Like an open wound’: Washington task force holds event to highlight missing and slain Indigenous women

Washington State agrees to nearly $17 million settlement with a dozen former J Bar D Boys Ranch residents

Tri-City Herald

Rare nerve and brain disease spread by mosquitoes confirmed in Tri-Cities area woman

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber

WSF solicits feedback on Fauntleroy ferry dock redesign

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Waitsburg recognized by state Governor’s Smart Communities Awards

Washington Post

Fed leaves rates unchanged as officials debate economy’s path

As climate disasters mount, the world isn’t spending nearly enough to adapt

WA State Standard

Protecting public art from natural disasters

Rents in Washington show signs of stabilizing (Kuderer)

Wenatchee World

Chelan County PUD removes first oil-lubricated generator, to replace with air-lubricated system

KING 5 TV (NBC)

A milk carton shortage might be coming to Washington schools. Here’s why

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

North Seattle residents, crime prevention groups work towards a solution to rising crime

KNKX Public Radio

Tacoma Police official cites racial bias in resignation amid ethics probe

KUOW Public Radio

Many people in Okanogan County say ‘don’t bring in’ grizzlies

Sound Transit will start issuing tickets to riders who don’t pay their fare share

Q13 TV (FOX)

Urgent need for resources as more than 300 migrants seeks asylum at Tukwila church

Judge denies prosecution’s witness in trial of Manny Ellis’ death, hearing ends 5 hours early

Cascadia Daily News

PeaceHealth St. Joseph fined for dangerous-waste violations

Your home’s assessed value went up — what does that mean for your taxes?

Crosscut

WA’s new drug law could help needle exchanges – or restrict them