Thursday, November 2
WA’s new drug law could help needle exchanges — or restrict them
Facilities like Blue Mountain that serve small cities and surrounding rural areas are the basis for a model of care known as “health engagement hubs” that the Washington State Department of Health hopes will help address the fentanyl crisis, reduce overdoses and offer a pathway to treatment to those who want it. There’s a worry, however, that centers like Blue Mountain – and similar programs such as one run by Willapa Behavioral Health and Wellness in Grays Harbor County – might be threatened by restrictive local ordinances that would hinder their work. The sweeping drug possession law passed by the Legislature in May includes a provision that could allow local jurisdictions to limit harm reduction services. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Andrew Engelson)
Young adults on medication for depression, anxiety surge in Seattle area
The use of medication to combat depression and anxiety increased sharply in the Seattle area during the pandemic, and new data shows one group is largely responsible for that increase: young adults. Rates of depression and anxiety surged as the pandemic took hold, leading to an increase in prescriptions for medications to help people cope with these mental health conditions. The data also shows young adults in Seattle rank among those most medicated nationwide for depression and anxiety. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)
Rents in Washington show signs of stabilizing
As apartments built over the past few years open to tenants rent prices across Washington are leveling off, a new analysis of the state’s rental market found. Still, the number of people behind on rent remains high, worrying advocates who say more is needed to help keep tenants in their homes. Bills to limit large rent hikes failed to pass during this year’s legislative session, but some lawmakers have indicated they plan to bring up those proposals again in 2024. “It’s going to be another session on housing next year,” Senate Housing Chair Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, said Tuesday. “We’ll see what comes out.” Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Axios
Courts take action as police reform stalls
Daylight saving time sends Seattle into the dark
Seattle debates gunfire detection technology — again
Capital Press
USDA awards local and regional food grants
Judge dismisses Easterday suit against Tyson
Spokane symposium will feature regenerative ag proponent
Report: Horse Heaven windmills would ‘dominate’ landscape
BEHEMOTH BLADES: Nearly the length of a football field, these wind turbine parts are hard to move
Columbian
Evergreen Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M donation to fund homes for 100 families in need
Editorial: Local elections secure and conducted fairly
The Daily News
Learning to Grow Inc., opens new childcare facility in Elma
Shoreline at full bore: Ocean Shores embarks on effort to save south end
Small part of Washington sport halibut share on the table at fishery council meeting
Everett Herald
Diversity report identifies gaps in support at Snohomish County offices
The Inlander
A historic property may be added to Riverside State Park, connecting it to Waikiki Springs and providing river access vital to salmon reintroduction in the region
Two members of Washington’s congressional delegation joined a bipartisan call for cannabis policy reform
News Tribune
Tacoma police trial grinds to halt after judge disallows testimony from police instructors
Biden administration announces $334M to hire police officers, improve security at schools
Northwest Asian Weekly
Community Center fills up with senior voters, vaccine advocates
Olympian
Attention WA teens. Apply now to serve as a page during 2024 legislative session
Species die-offs and extreme weather. How WA marine heatwave ‘blobs’ are wreaking havoc
Puget Sound Business Journal
Report: Demand for Seattle office space only 21% of normal
Seattle Times
Spokesman Review
Some Inland Northwest bird species to be renamed in light of racism from historic namesakes
‘Like an open wound’: Washington task force holds event to highlight missing and slain Indigenous women
Washington State agrees to nearly $17 million settlement with a dozen former J Bar D Boys Ranch residents
Tri-City Herald
Rare nerve and brain disease spread by mosquitoes confirmed in Tri-Cities area woman
Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber
WSF solicits feedback on Fauntleroy ferry dock redesign
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Waitsburg recognized by state Governor’s Smart Communities Awards
Washington Post
Fed leaves rates unchanged as officials debate economy’s path
As climate disasters mount, the world isn’t spending nearly enough to adapt
WA State Standard
Protecting public art from natural disasters
Wenatchee World
Chelan County PUD removes first oil-lubricated generator, to replace with air-lubricated system
KING 5 TV (NBC)
A milk carton shortage might be coming to Washington schools. Here’s why
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
North Seattle residents, crime prevention groups work towards a solution to rising crime
KNKX Public Radio
Tacoma Police official cites racial bias in resignation amid ethics probe
KUOW Public Radio
Many people in Okanogan County say ‘don’t bring in’ grizzlies
Sound Transit will start issuing tickets to riders who don’t pay their fare share
Q13 TV (FOX)
Urgent need for resources as more than 300 migrants seeks asylum at Tukwila church
Judge denies prosecution’s witness in trial of Manny Ellis’ death, hearing ends 5 hours early
Cascadia Daily News
PeaceHealth St. Joseph fined for dangerous-waste violations
Your home’s assessed value went up — what does that mean for your taxes?
Crosscut
