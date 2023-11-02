Three Rivers Regional Commission Recognizes Alzheimer’s Awareness Month With Live Simulation of Living With the Disease
WOODBURY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Three Rivers Regional Commission live simulation of living with Alzheimer’s
When: November 2, 2023
Where: Woodbury Baptist Church, 106 Dromedary Street, Woodbury, GA 30293
Who: Three Rivers Regional Commission and Mayor Charlene Glover of Greenville, GA
Why: The simulation offers a unique perspective that could inspire attendees to support Alzheimer's research and provide better care for those who confront this reality daily. The event offers experience of living with Alzheimer's and is a profound way to cultivate empathy and understanding for those affected by this condition.
For more information about the event or for photos from the day please contact Benjamin David at bdavid@rhythmcommunications.com.
# # #
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefit from the services provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning. To learn more please visit https://www.threeriversrc.com/
Benjamin David
When: November 2, 2023
Where: Woodbury Baptist Church, 106 Dromedary Street, Woodbury, GA 30293
Who: Three Rivers Regional Commission and Mayor Charlene Glover of Greenville, GA
Why: The simulation offers a unique perspective that could inspire attendees to support Alzheimer's research and provide better care for those who confront this reality daily. The event offers experience of living with Alzheimer's and is a profound way to cultivate empathy and understanding for those affected by this condition.
For more information about the event or for photos from the day please contact Benjamin David at bdavid@rhythmcommunications.com.
# # #
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefit from the services provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning. To learn more please visit https://www.threeriversrc.com/
Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128
email us here