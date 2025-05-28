Harold Shedd Foundation to Unveil Music Gallery Vision & Host Free Concert Honoring Legendary Producer

The Georgia Thunderbolts will headline the Harold Shedd Foundation Georgia Music Heritage Community Celebration at The Hub on June 20

I am so honored to be celebrated along with great talented artists I signed and produced over the years with this Gallery opening.” — Harold Shedd, Multiplatinum Music Producer

BREMAN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harold Shedd Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of Southern music legend Harold Shedd and elevating other Southern music successes, will officially introduce The Harold Shedd Music Gallery at The Hub located at 119 Hamilton Ave on Friday, June 20. The event will include a Georgia Music Heritage Community Celebration featuring a performance by The Georgia Thunderbolts ; tickets will be available to the public at no cost.The Harold Shedd Music Gallery will offer a museum-style experience with interactive exhibits, educational installations, rare memorabilia, and curated collections. The June 20 event will also include a vision presentation with the Foundation’s board members, Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, R.K. Redding Construction, the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, and Shedd himself for VIPs and media members.“I am so honored to be celebrated along with great talented artists I signed and produced over the years with this Gallery opening,” said Harold Shedd, Multiplatinum Music Producer. “Since much of the music I developed with them is still played on the radio and streaming platforms, it makes me realize that my 90+ years on this Earth have made a difference. It is my close friends like the guys at Alabama, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Kentucky Headhunters, and others that are still traveling and performing that make me so proud and keep me moving.”Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters has arranged for one of his acts, the incredibly-talented Georgia Thunderbolts, to perform and support the effort on June 20. The Kentucky Headhunters will also perform in the Fall.“We’re grateful to Harold and to the Foundation for letting these boys be a part of something so meaningful,” said Kentucky Headhunters and Georgia Thunderbolts Manager Richard Young, a longtime friend of Shedd. “Bremen raised a legend.”The introduction of the museum will be supported by a busy day of media-friendly events including:● 12:30 p.m. — Vision Presentation for invited guests will include a sizzle reel of Harold Shedd’s career and a preview of the Foundation’s plans for the Music Gallery.● 1:15 p.m. — Private VIP reception and lunch at The Stockroom.● 6:30 p.m. — Free and public Georgia Music Heritage Community Celebration featuring The Georgia Thunderbolts.Shedd built a career that took him from local radio to Nashville’s top production rooms. He helped launch the careers of Alabama, Reba McEntire, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Shania Twain. and several others. Shedd produced Alabama’s first single and guided them through 21 consecutive number one hits. He co-owned the Music Mill studio and later became president of Mercury Records and Polydor Nashville. He was inducted in 1989 into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. U.S. Route 27 in Bremen is named “Harold Shedd Highway” in his honor.The Hub opened in December as a family-friendly park, performance venue and as a gathering space in Bremen.For interviews, press access or to RSVP for the Vision Presentation, please contact Amy Parrish at 404-310-6559 or aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.