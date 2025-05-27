Lehman College Professors Unite for WorldStrides Middle School Honors Performance

Renowned conductor Dr. Noble to conduct composition with over 60 students on June 27 at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jason Noble , renowned conductor and Lehman College Associate Professor of Music Education and Dr. Jennifer Jolley , Grammy-nominated composer and Lehman College Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition are uniting for the WorldStrides Middle School Honors Performance Series on June 27 at 8 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. Noble is set to conduct Jolley’s composition titled “Dune Aurora,” which will have its New York premiere during the performance, and compositions from other various national composers including Tyler S. Grant, Jodie Blackshaw, Emmy-award winning composer Julie Giroux, and Brooklyn composer Michael Markowski.The performance will feature students from the United States and Canada for a program that provides a unique musical experience for talented middle school musicians, allowing them to perform with renowned conductors and interact with other talented musicians from around the world. Beyond the musical aspect, the program also provides opportunities to explore the host city, with activities like Broadway shows, sightseeing, and cultural experiences.The program for the Performance, “LIGHTS,” looks at the light that keeps our spirit and energy moving around scenes, energies that may create mystery or intrigue, and lights that burn brightly through the power of music. Of selecting this theme and programming, Noble said, “A great concert program for a National Honor Band is one that has ‘something for everyone,’ and that will motivate all types of learners and musicians. This music has the ability and power to motivate all types of learners, thinkers, and audience members.”"I'm excited to showcase musical excellence from composer voices around the globe in the Honors Performance Series, showing how diversity in music is at the heart of what music education should be," Noble said. "Working with middle schoolers feels especially meaningful currently, and I'm truly honored to join the other world-renowned conductors who are artists in residence at Carnegie Hall. These young musicians are creating expressive art during one of the most dynamic and transformative periods we've seen. Music has a unique power to unite us and provide sanctuary when we need it most. I'm looking forward to being part of their New York adventure and helping them discover their artistic voices on such a prestigious stage."“I’m incredibly honored that my piece ‘Dune Aurora’ that I wrote for the Beyond the Note’s ComMission Possible 2025 project is being performed in the Honors Performance,” Jolley said. “This piece focuses on the natural phenomena of the Northern Lights, and I foresee these students playing it beautifully.”To learn more about the performance please visit www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/06/27/WorldStrides-Middle-School-Honors-Performance-0800P . To learn more about Noble please visit jasonnoble.com/ and to learn more about Jolley please visit www.jenniferjolley.com/ For more information or to arrange an interview, contact mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com.

