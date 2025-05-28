Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners Chooses Firm for CEO Search

School district selects Alma Advisory Group to assist in hiring of new CEO

The Board is thrilled to begin our partnership with Alma Advisory Group.” — Board Chair Robert Salley

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is pleased to announce that Alma Advisory Group has been chosen to assist the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners (Board) in selecting the district’s next chief executive officer (CEO).The Chicago-based consulting firm will utilize its expertise to facilitate and manage all administrative services related to the search. This includes evaluating top candidates using a description of qualities outlined by the Board and district stakeholders, and ensuring community engagement is collected and meaningfully woven into each phase of the search process.Alma Advisory Group has previously supported City Schools in its executive recruitment and hiring efforts for two senior leadership positions, including chief human capital officer and executive director of special education. Through that collaboration, the consulting firm worked with City Schools’ leaders to engage stakeholders and discuss the core competencies required for the two lead roles.Alma Advisory Group has assisted various school districts, including those in Chicago, Cincinnati, Dayton, Denver, Maine, and Vermont, as well as most recently, Gwinnett County Public Schools. For more information on Alma Advisory Group, please visit almaadvisorygroup.com/.”The Board is thrilled to begin our partnership with Alma Advisory Group. This is a critical moment for the district, and we are committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive search that reflects the voices and values of our entire community. With their guidance, the Board is confident we will select a CEO who aligns with the district's needs and supports the Board’s goal for a smooth transition of leadership,” says Board Chair Robert Salley.In addition to Alma Advisory Group, in March 2025, the Board announced the retention of Kremer Communications to assist with community engagement related to the CEO search.The new chief executive officer is slated to begin on July 1, 2026.For general questions or information regarding the CEO Search, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559, email ceosearch@bcps.k12.md.us or visit www.baltimorecityschools.org/page/ceo-search

