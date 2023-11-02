BOSS Audio Unveils 14-Inch Floating Display Head Unit
BOSS Audio Unveils 14-Inch Floating Display Head UnitOXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a renowned name in the 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video industry, proudly presents its 14-inch Floating Head Display. As consumer demand for larger and more immersive displays in modern vehicles continues to rise, this new head unit promises to further elevate the in-car entertainment experience.
Recognizing the ubiquitous use of smartphones in our daily lives, BOSS Audio actively integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto certifications into their new floating display units, aligning with their other offerings in the floating display category. This enables customers to seamlessly access their essential apps, from music and messaging to navigation and more. With a straightforward connection to your smartphone via the USB port, you're all set to drive. What's more, the head unit's chassis maintains a standard single-DIN footprint, ensuring compatibility with the majority of vehicles on the road. The screen extends from the chassis, giving the impression of a 'floating' display, and can be effortlessly adjusted to achieve the perfect viewing angle.
Key Features of the BOSS Audio 14-Inch Floating Head Display:
- Custom Sound Control: The built-in DSP with 13-Band EQ, Crossover Settings and Time Alignment allow you to tailor the audio to your exact preferences, ensuring every note is heard as intended.
- Versatile Media Playback: The head unit plays a wide range of media formats, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, AV-in, MP3, WAV, and AVI, providing endless entertainment options.
- Seamless Connectivity: Compatibility with AUX inputs from Smartphones and MP3 Players ensures you can enjoy your favorite playlists with ease.
- Enhanced Visibility: The head unit features dual camera inputs for expanded viewing and convenience, making parking and maneuvering a breeze.
- Control at Your Fingertips: Being Steering Wheel Control ready, you can effortlessly manage your audio system without taking your eyes off the road. (Interface not included)
- Immersive Audio Experience: Front, Rear and Sub PreAmp Outputs offer the flexibility to connect additional amplifiers for an even more powerful sound experience.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected with Bluetooth Hands-Free, allowing you to make and receive calls while keeping your hands on the wheel. Additionally, enjoy Bluetooth Audio Streaming to play and control your favorite music and apps like Spotify and Pandora wirelessly.
BOSS Audio Systems continues to lead the industry by actively delivering features that address consumers' evolving needs and that enhance the in-car experience. For more information about BOSS Audio Systems and the availability of the 14-inch Floating Head Display, please visit the brand’s official website at www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
BOSS Audio Systems, established in 1987, has been a driving force in the creation of high-quality audio and video products. Their commitment to innovation has consistently delivered clean and powerful sound through a wide range of car, marine, and Powersports products. With a global presence in 130 countries through both physical retailers and online channels, BOSS Audio Systems continues to provide consumers with a superior audio and video experience. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, the company leverages a robust global network of partners to create optimized audio and video solutions and bring innovative products to market.
