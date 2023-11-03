Tim Wolski Joins OakEx as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth
OakEx is expanding is service in Commercial Real Estate by bringing on Tim Wolski at Chief Marketing Officer.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OakEx, the online marketplace for Commercial Real Estate Transactions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of a dynamic and highly accomplished marketing professional, Tim Wolski, as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic addition comes at a pivotal time as OakEx continues to experience significant growth and expansion within the Commercial Real Estate market.
OakEx stands out as a pioneer in the realm of Commercial Real Estate, known for its innovative approach that champions a simple, transparent, and fair process, resulting in the best outcomes for its clients. OakEx's vision is to empower brokers, sellers, and buyers with cutting-edge digital solutions that streamline the entire transaction process, from listing to closing.
Tim Wolski brings a wealth of expertise to the table with over 20 years of experience in the marketing and consumer insights sector. He is renowned for his outstanding track record of developing and executing successful marketing campaigns that drive product adoption and retention. Tim's strategic mindset and proficiency in leveraging multi-channel marketing campaigns, digital marketing, social media, influencer collaborations, and event marketing make him an exceptional addition to the OakEx team.
In his new role, Tim will lead OakEx's marketing and communications strategies, helping to continue to fuel OakEx’s growth in the CRE industry. OakEx's growth-centric approach and innovative offerings resonate with Tim's passion for innovative marketing strategies that drive results and his commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and sustainability.
The team at OakEx believes that Tim Wolski's addition as CMO will further solidify the brand's reputation as the ultimate destination for Commercial Real Estate Transactions. OakEx is committed to harnessing Tim's remarkable skills and leadership to continue driving excellence and innovation in the world of Commercial Real Estate.
"It's an exciting time for OakEx. Tim Wolski joining us now is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our clients and our mission to provide the most competitive and transparent marketplace for Commercial Real Estate Transactions," said James Gosse, Co-Founder and CEO at OakEx.
Join us in welcoming Tim Wolski to the OakEx family as we embark on an exciting journey of growth, innovation, and unmatched service within the Commercial Real Estate sector.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
James Gosse
Co-Founder & CEO, OakEx
Email: jgosse@oakex.com
Tim F. Wolski
OakEx
+1 401-965-2615
TWolski@oakex.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn