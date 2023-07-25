nxtCRE Names New Chief Marketing Officer
Tim Wolski brings 25 years of experience in marketing to nxtCRE's Chief Marketing Officer role
Tim has proven to be equally adept both in traditional marketing and cutting-edge platforms. He understands our novel and niche, our clients’ needs, how to shape our messages, and how to reach clients”RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nxtCRE, (www.nxtCRE.com), the Miami-based fintech and open banking company that partners with banks and commercial real estate lenders nationwide to gain a digital ‘line-of-sight’ to their borrowers’ equity reinvestment and acquisition funding needs, has named marketing veteran Tim Wolski as Chief Marketing Officer. He has been the startup company’s Marketing Director for the past year.
Adam Sharif
The announcement was made by CRE industry visionary Adam Sharif, nxtCRE’s President and Chief Strategist, who said, “Tim has proven to be equally adept both in traditional marketing and cutting-edge platforms. He understands our novel and unique CRE/banking niche, our clients’ needs, how to shape our messages, and how to reach clients. Tim’s career is a testament to his strategy, analysis and creative strengths. For both our team and clients, he always delivers beyond expectations.” Wolski is serving on the firm’s Leadership Team.
Wolski brings 25 years of experience in marketing, operations and analysis and has worked on successful products and campaigns across a variety of industries including such well-known brands as Sartorius, Honeywell, Swarovski and Samsonite.
A graduate of Ithaca College, Wolski earned a BS in Finance and studied Digital Markjeting at Cornell University. He earned a Masters in Business from Bentley College Graduate School, and has HubSpot Social Media Certification. He serves as Adjunct Professor of Marketing at Bryant University where he teaches Marketing, Consumer Behavior and New Product Design.
Through proprietary technology, nxtCRE enables lenders to better understand their borrowers’ equity reinvestment and acquisition funding needs, streamlining the financing process, and positioning the lenders as lender of choice for their borrowers’ future financing needs.
nxtCRE has been accepted as a Member Advantage Provider by the CCIM Institute, and is a member of the Florida Bankers Association.
