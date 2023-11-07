OakEx is currently on-boarding assets for 4th Quarter 2023 Asset Sales

Submit Release
There is a lot of negative press around larger office buildings, especially in downtown neighborhoods but deals are still being closed every day.”
— Tim Wolski
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OakEx, the innovative player in the commercial real estate (CRE) market, is thrilled to announce that they are actively onboarding assets for Asset Sales, aiming to facilitate deals before the end of the year and well into the first quarter of 2024. OakEx's commitment to simplifying and enhancing the CRE transaction process opens up an exhilarating opportunity for property owners, investors, and brokers to optimize their commercial real estate endeavors.

James Gosse, Co-Founder and CEO of OakEx, along with Tim Wolski, the seasoned Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at OakEx, have recently co-authored the insightful article, "Understanding the Urban Doom Loop," featured in the Scotsman Guide. This article delves into the cycle of decline affecting many commercial real estate assets in certain cities. Despite these challenges, they remain optimistic about the vast opportunities within the CRE landscape.

Tim Wolski, CMO at OakEx, shares his perspective, stating, "While there's been a lot of negative press surrounding larger office buildings, particularly in downtown neighborhoods, it's essential to recognize that deals are still being successfully closed every day. We've got keen investors actively seeking to finalize transactions before year-end."

Mr. Wolski, who was recently appointed to OakEx's team to support listing investment properties, emphasizes, "Especially towards the end of a fiscal period, many investors are eager to secure commercial real estate transactions to ensure that their investment portfolios remain well-balanced as the period concludes."

OakEx invites property owners, investors, and brokers to explore the promising opportunities in the CRE market, as they continue to simplify and enrich the commercial real estate transaction process.

About OakEx
OakEx is a dynamic player in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the CRE transaction process. With a focus on optimizing opportunities for property owners, investors, and brokers, OakEx is committed to making CRE deals more accessible and rewarding.

Disclaimer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information that are subject to risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements. OakEx disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Tim F. Wolski
OakEx
+1 401-965-2615
