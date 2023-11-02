Submit Release
FHP Arrests Driver in Update to Palm Coast Pursuit

~Driver involved in pursuit arrested on multiple felony charges~

PALM COAST, Fla.-The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver who fled from State Troopers in Palm Coast last week where, following a brief pursuit, a female driver accelerated her vehicle toward a responding Trooper. Faced with the immediate deadly threat of being struck by the vehicle, the Trooper discharged his firearm in a successful attempt to immobilize the deadly threat.

The driver, Jaquelin Faye Blank, who was immediately provided medical care on scene and transported to an area hospital, was released today and was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on an outstanding violation of probation warrant. In addition, she is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer – 3 counts F.S.S. 784.045.1a2
  • Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding – F.S.S. 316.1935(3)(a)
  • Reckless Driving Damage to Person or Property – F.S.S. 316.192.3b1
  • Felony Criminal Mischief – F.S.S. 806.13.1b3
  • Resisting with Violence – F.S.S. 843.01
  • Driving without a Valid Driver License – F.S.S. 322.03.1
  • Blank was booked at Volusia County Jail. This investigation remains active, and additional charges are being reviewed. 

FDLE responded to the scene of the original incident and is investigating the use of force, providing information to the state attorney. The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an internal investigation per our policy. Additional information is not available at this time.

