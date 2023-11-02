Gov. Pritzker Celebrates New Pump Station, Drainage Upgrades at Flood-Prone Lake Forest Intersection

ILLINOIS, November 2 - Rebuild Illinois project increases stormwater capacity, improves safety





LAKE FOREST— Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) were joined today by local officials and community leaders to celebrate a new $18.3 million pump station and other safety upgrades at Deerpath Road and Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Lake Forest, a project made possible by the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The improvements address longtime flooding issues, provide more resilient infrastructure, and enhance regional mobility.





"When I took office almost five years ago, it was time to put the past behind us and modernize the basic foundations of our state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to a more than $18 million investment made possible by Rebuild Illinois, we have entirely relocated and reconstructed the existing pump station, built two new detention ponds to handle any excess flow from the pump station, in addition to making multiple safety improvements that alleviate flooding and guarantee access to this major roadway. To every resident, every worker, and every leader who played a part in today's milestone: thank you for partnering with us to create a safer future, especially for those who call Lake County home."





The project involved building a new pump station with greater capacity at the southwest corner of Deerpath Road and Ahwahnee Lane, constructing two detention ponds and adding storm sewers. The new pump station consists of multiple pumps and a backup with a generator system that can be used in case of power failure or servicing needs. Upon completion, ownership and maintenance responsibilities of the entire facility were transferred from IDOT to Lake Forest.





Prior to the project, the viaduct at U.S. 41 and Deerpath Road was frequently closed to traffic due to flooding and an outdated, overwhelmed pump station.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is smartly investing in existing infrastructure to make sure it is sustainable and reliable for the long term," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Residents of Lake Forest and the surrounding area now can safely count on the roads they depend on to stay open during major rains, ensuring more quality time at home with their families."





"This project is critical to flood control in Lake Forest and has been planned for many years," said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). "Now that it has been completed, our community will enjoy the benefits for generations. It has been rewarding to see such excellent cooperation between the state and the local levels of government to achieve this infrastructure improvement."





In addition to the drainage improvements, Deerpath Road between Skokie Highway and Golf Lane was resurfaced and widened, with dedicated right- and left-turn lanes at Skokie Highway. Throughout the project limits, new sidewalks with ADA-compliant ramps were installed.





The governor's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.



