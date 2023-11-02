ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment Successfully Concludes

Announcing the 'Showrunner Immersive' with Toscana Film Commission and Forging New International Collaborations

LOS ANGELES , CA , USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment, the premier events in the world of international audiovisual and entertainment, have marked a triumphant conclusion in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. With ten in-depth panel discussions and the participation of over sixty thought leaders, these events have set a high watermark for creativity and innovation in the industry. Exploring cutting-edge frontiers and the latest technological applications, ITTV and TiE continue to be pivotal in shaping the discussion in the global audiovisual landscape.

Among the many focal points at this year's annual forum, 'The International Coproduction Renaissance' project garnered special attention. This forward-looking initiative, with the contribution of the DGCA MiC in collaboration with Coevolutions, emphasized the future of international coproduction. The project also served as a unique opportunity to reinforce Italy's standing as a global hub for the audiovisual industry, fostering cultural cooperation and global cohesion between Italy, North America, and other parts of the world. "ITTV has received significant support from the 'Special Projects Department for Internationalization of DGCA MiC at Cinecittà,' whose advisor is Roberto Stabile.

Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and TechInEntertainment, commented on the transformative year for ITTV, stating, "This year has marked a significant transformation for ITTV, as we've expanded internationally. This includes forging new collaborations, such as those with Canada and a partnership in progress with the Lazio Region. We are excited about the imminent return of the Showrunner Immersive, a project organized in collaboration with the Toscana Film Commission. Looking ahead to the coming year, we anticipate a project that will take us to the United Arab Emirates."

Distinguished speakers from the entertainment industry shared their insights on the current state of the sector, emerging opportunities, and innovative trends. Notable speakers included Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studio; David Madden, Global Head of Entertainment at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios; David Eilenberg, Head of Content at Roku Media; Niccolò Messina, CEO of V-Channels; Luca Milano, Director of Rai Kids; Ted Miller and Michael Gordon from CAA Creative Artists Agency; Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution at AMAZON MGM Studios Distribution; and Sandra Stern, Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Television Group.

ITTV and TiE not only facilitated thought-provoking discussions but also presented exclusive screenings of episodes, trailers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of established and upcoming content. These were made possible through enduring partnerships with industry giants such as Fremantle, Sky, Rai Kids, and Rai Fiction, as well as innovative independent projects. The opening day of ITTV also featured the USA premiere of The series Winx Club - Discovering Italy’s Magic has been produced by Rainbow in cooperation with The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The series was presented by Emanuele Amendola, Director of the Italian Institute of Culture in Los Angeles.

ITTV is also supported from the Special Projects Department for Internationalization of DGCA MiC at Cinecittà,' whose advisor is Roberto Stabile.

The grand finale of ITTV featured the prestigious ITTV International Award, designed by acclaimed artist Fidia Falaschetti, which was presented to the distinguished writer and director, Donato Carrisi, and the accomplished executive producer, Jeremy Spiegel.

The award ceremony took place at 'Terra,' the exquisite rooftop venue of Eataly, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles.

