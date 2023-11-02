Governor Abbott Travels To Israel, Reaffirms Unwavering Support

TEXAS, November 2 - November 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott this morning arrived in Israel to reaffirm Texas’ enduring and unwavering support of the State of Israel, the Israeli people, and Israel’s right to self-defense amid acts of war by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas. This is Governor Abbott’s third trip to Israel since elected Governor in 2015.

"There is a deep, enduring bond between Texas and Israel, with the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance embedded in the histories of both our people," said Governor Abbott. "Unfortunately, never has freedom in Israel been more threatened than it is right now—and the people of Israel are vigorously fighting to defend it. I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of this horrific war and how we can continue to help Israel safeguard their freedom during this trip. Texas stands ready to offer our complete and total support to Israel in their fight against brutal terrorist organizations like Hamas."

During the trip, Governor Abbott will meet with Israeli officials and visit with victims and impacted families to gain first-hand knowledge about the impacts of the Israel-Hamas war and ways Texas can continue to support Israel—America’s strongest ally in the Middle East. The Governor is joined on the trip by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. This trip is coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including:

Previous significant action Governor Abbott has taken to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel include: establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission; awarding more than $19 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel.