Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In San Antonio

TEXAS, November 2 - November 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit, honoring veteran small business owners, will be held in San Antonio on Thursday, November 9. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help veteran and other Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Texas is the proud home to more veterans than any other state in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Translating their military leadership skills into business success, veterans are among the 3.1 million small business owners in Texas who grow jobs in their communities and help drive the mighty Texas economy. I invite military veteran entrepreneurs and their spouses to attend the Governor’s Small Business Summit in San Antonio to connect with other business owners and subject-matter experts who can answer questions on business formation and expansion and the resources available to help veteran-owned businesses thrive. Working together with small businesses in every region of this great state, we continue to build an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit — San Antonio provides veteran small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event is co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ San Antonio

Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

San Antonio Food Bank-Valero Community Engagement Center

5200 Historic Old Hwy 90

San Antonio, TX 78227

Panel Topics:

Benefits of Being a Veteran-Owned Business

Workforce Challenges

Access to Capital

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-san-antonio

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal