Bridge Repair Work Prompts Final Weekend Ramp Closures on I-65 in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and ramp closures for bridge repair activities at the Rivergate Exit on I-65 in Davidson County.

Three of the five ramps at Exit 96 in Goodlettsville will be closed. This is a continuation of the work that prompted two-weekend closures in October. The final closure this weekend will last from Friday night until Monday morning. A detour will be in place.

Ramp Closures:

·       Northbound off-ramp (from I-65N onto Rivergate Pkwy): Closed at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

·       Southbound on-ramps (from Rivergate Pkwy onto 65S): Closed at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Bell and Associates Construction crews will be replacing the expansion joints on both bridges at this location, giving drivers a smoother transition from road to bridge.

All work is weather-dependent and the schedule will be adjusted as needed in the case of inclement weather.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.

 

 

# # #

 

