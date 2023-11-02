Bridge Repair Work Prompts Final Weekend Ramp Closures on I-65 in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and ramp closures for bridge repair activities at the Rivergate Exit on I-65 in Davidson County.

Three of the five ramps at Exit 96 in Goodlettsville will be closed. This is a continuation of the work that prompted two-weekend closures in October. The final closure this weekend will last from Friday night until Monday morning. A detour will be in place.

Ramp Closures:

· Northbound off-ramp (from I-65N onto Rivergate Pkwy): Closed at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

· Southbound on-ramps (from Rivergate Pkwy onto 65S): Closed at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Bell and Associates Construction crews will be replacing the expansion joints on both bridges at this location, giving drivers a smoother transition from road to bridge.

All work is weather-dependent and the schedule will be adjusted as needed in the case of inclement weather.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

