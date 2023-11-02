Paving will impact WYO 22 traffic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be paving sections of Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390 to connect the asphalt pavement that traffic is currently on to the new concrete pavement.

The work will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will also be paving potholes on the Snake River Bridge, and other various areas throughout the project in preparation for winter traffic.

Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area during work hours or be prepared for delays.

Crews hope to finish the work in one day, weather permitting.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390

intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.