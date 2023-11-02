Submit Release
West Point’s Stephanie Walker Still in the Race to Win $1 Million

Mississippi player heads to Phoenix for NASCAR Championship Weekend

JACKSON, MISS. – Stephanie Walker has a big weekend ahead of her. The West Point native is flying for the first time, visiting Phoenix, Arizona, attending her first NASCAR® race and competing with three other players for a $1 million prize.

Walker is one of four finalists who will compete for a $1 million prize during a special live drawing from NASCAR Championship Weekendat Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“We are thrilled for Stephanie,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Making it to the final round in a national promotion is exciting. We are all going to be tuning in Sunday and cheering for her to bring home the big win.”

The NASCAR PowerballPlayoff promotion is a partnership between Powerball® and NASCAR in which 16 semi-finalists were drawn from a pool of entrants from 24 participating lotteries. The semi-finalists then went head-to-head in a series of drawings that coincided with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.

From April 12- July 5, Mississippi Lottery players entered a promotion by signing up through a link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Insiders receive the latest updates on games, promotions and alerts. Twenty winners total were selected during the six drawings, where each won $2,500. Those winners’ names joined Powerball’s national pool of semi-finalists.

“I sign up for all the promotions,” said Walker. “I never thought I’d win at all, much less make it this far. I am excited!”

As one of four finalists, Walker won a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, and a chance to win the top prize of $1 million. She is taking her best friend with her.

The VIP trip for the Championship 4 includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway including NASCAR Cup Series VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

A little nervous, a lot excited, Walker is looking forward to her experiences this weekend and hopes to bring home the $1 million win.

