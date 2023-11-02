West Point’s Stephanie Walker Still in the Race to Win $1 Million

Mississippi player heads to Phoenix for NASCAR Championship Weekend™

JACKSON, MISS. – Stephanie Walker has a big weekend ahead of her. The West Point native is flying for the first time, visiting Phoenix, Arizona, attending her first NASCAR® race and competing with three other players for a $1 million prize.

Walker is one of four finalists who will compete for a $1 million prize during a special live drawing from NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“We are thrilled for Stephanie,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Making it to the final round in a national promotion is exciting. We are all going to be tuning in Sunday and cheering for her to bring home the big win.”

The NASCAR PowerballPlayoff promotion is a partnership between Powerball® and NASCAR in which 16 semi-finalists were drawn from a pool of entrants from 24 participating lotteries. The semi-finalists then went head-to-head in a series of drawings that coincided with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.

From April 12- July 5, Mississippi Lottery players entered a promotion by signing up through a link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Insiders receive the latest updates on games, promotions and alerts. Twenty winners total were selected during the six drawings, where each won $2,500. Those winners’ names joined Powerball’s national pool of semi-finalists.

“I sign up for all the promotions,” said Walker. “I never thought I’d win at all, much less make it this far. I am excited!”

As one of four finalists, Walker won a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, and a chance to win the top prize of $1 million. She is taking her best friend with her.

The VIP trip for the Championship 4 includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

A little nervous, a lot excited, Walker is looking forward to her experiences this weekend and hopes to bring home the $1 million win.

