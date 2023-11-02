Digital Forensic Facial Reconstruction Completed for Cincinnati Jane Doe

CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco today unveiled a digital forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified woman found deceased in Cincinnati on May 31, 2018.

“Somebody loved this woman and knows who she is,” Yost said. “She deserves to pass from this earth with her name. Help us write the last chapter in her life.”

“If she looks familiar or if you have any information, please don’t be afraid to come forward,” Dr. Sammarco said. “We don’t suspect this was a homicide; we just want to be able to identify her.”

The photo-realistic digital images were generated in hopes of increasing the chances that someone will come forward to assist in identification. Digital reconstruction allows unknown features to be approximated, including eye color, skin tone, and the color and style of hair. Additionally, for cases where the precise age is not known, the digital reconstruction can be aged.

The digital images were created through a partnership with Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and The Ohio State University.

A forensic artist with BCI previously created a clay facial reconstruction of the woman at the request of the coroner’s office. The clay reconstruction was released to the public on July 1, 2019.



Jane Doe’s remains were discovered beside a playground near an apartment complex at 421 Glenwood Ave. She is believed to be between 35 and 60 years old, between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown and gray hair. She was wearing a gray tank top and gray pajama pants and did not have any tattoos or prominent scars. “Schrader” was written in black marker on the tag of the pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact BCI at (740) 845-2406 or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at (513) 946-8739.

An updated public bulletin was also issued by BCI today.

Learn more about digital facial reconstruction by watching this video:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

