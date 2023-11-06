AFRICA BITCOIN CONFERENCE RETURNS FOR THE SECOND EDITION
The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited return of its second edition, scheduled to take place from Friday, the 1st of December to Sunday the 3rd of December, 2023, at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel, Accra and the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center Arena, Accra, Ghana. This premier event promises to be even more groundbreaking than the first, with an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and support from leading sponsors in the Bitcoin industry and human rights space.
Following the resounding success of the inaugural event, ABC 2023 aims to build upon its mission of advancing Bitcoin adoption across the African continent. The conference will serve as a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to come together, exchange ideas, and explore the vast potential of Bitcoin in Africa.
This year’s event will end with the ABC Fair, featuring over 40 merchants from across the region. These merchants will exhibit a spectrum of products and innovations. This interactive fair will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in the field of Bitcoin and engage with vendors and innovators. Attendees will also enjoy culinary experience; a food expo curated by 10 distinguished chefs from 5 African countries, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the continent. Other entertainment will be provided for the attendees, with a kid play area for young attendees.
Speaking on the second edition of the ABC, Farida Nabourema, the convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, said, “this year’s conference, will be grander than the first edition. Having everyone together again in Accra is what I am looking forward to. Numerous networking opportunities will be offered during the conference, and I am even more excited about the ABC Fair which we consider our Mega Orange Pilling Day. I am grateful to our speakers and very proud of the Bitcoin community we are building and expanding in Africa and beyond. My appreciation also goes to our returning sponsors and our new ones as we wouldn’t be able to achieve this without their support and commitment It is a privilege to be a part of this great development and change in our continent.”
Returning as speakers are; Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer of Human Rights Foundation, Jack Mallers, Founder & CEO of Strike, Obi Nwosu, Board Member BTrust and CEO of Fedi, Anita Posch, Executive Director of Bitcoin for Fairness, Magatte Wade, Founder and CEO of Skinisskin.com, Femi Longe, CEO of Qala Africa, and many more. Some new speakers are; Jesse Pielke, Founder and CEO of Hashrate Up, Max Hillebrand, CEO of ZkSnacks Ltd, Gloria Zhao, Chris Maurice, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow Card, amongst many others.
Our loyal and returning sponsors are; Human Rights Foundation, BTrust, Block, Fedi, Strike, and Yellow Card and Save the Children Trezor joins as new sponsors.
Registration for ABC 2023 is now open, you can also receive a discount on your tickets. To register and get your tickets for this pivotal event, please visit www.afrobitcoin.org//tickets
