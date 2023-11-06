THE JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS IS BACK ON THE ROAD
NAMM Foundation and The Dolby Institute Support Newly Updated Mobile StudiosNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is pleased to announce it is back on the road after a major upgrade. The inaugural tour of the newly wrapped, newly equipped Bus began with stops across the US and Canada with the esteemed hip hop pioneers Wu-Tang Clan making use of the newly installed Dolby Atmos studio and Genelec monitors. The upgrades were made possible by Apple, Westlake Pro, Battleborn Batteries, and many other sponsors of the non-profit mobile studios.
The NAMM Foundation's support brought the Bus to the AES Show in NYC and is now on to stops at colleges and universities focusing on providing information on careers in music education, music products and the music business. These include multi-day residencies at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia Southern University in Savannah, and the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC, where the Bus will also join members of NAMM on their visit to Capitol Hill to gain additional support from Congress for music education in schools. Several of the schools being visited are Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), many more of which will be visited in 2024. The Lennon Bus will also be back at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA in January 2024 to support their partnership.
Joining the tour as a guest artist is poet/musician, Khemist, winner of the prestigious Song of the Year from the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, in its 27th year. Khemist is not only an extraordinary guitarist and rapper who lends his talent as a writer and performer on the stops, he is also an experienced and respected music educator in his hometown of Philadelphia and an asset to the Bus’s mission.
While on campus, students not only tour the Bus and learn about the workings of a professional audio and video studio, they have the unique opportunity to actually compose and record an original song using the newest products from Apogee, Gibson Guitars, Roland drums and keyboards, and Audio-Technica microphones, to name a few of the sponsored products. In the same day, they produce and shoot an accompanying video with Blackmagic Design cameras. The fall tour is made possible through a generous donation to The NAMM Foundation by Dinah Gretsch and Mrs. G’s Music Foundation.
Since 1998, this Bus has left an indelible mark on hundreds of thousands of students, offering its unique experiential programs. The Bus has a dedicated crew of three producers/educators who live onboard and provide tailored events and services for small, medium, and large groups.
Inspired by John and Yoko's vision of embracing creativity and imagining peace, the Lennon Bus is committed to providing young people, communities, and schools across the nation with free events, workshops, interactive experiences, and hands-on opportunities to create original audio, video, and broadcast projects that reflect their ideas and concerns.
About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus:
The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere non-profit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 26th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., The Dolby Institute, Battleborn Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Gibson Gives, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Epiphone, Triple G Ventures, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.
