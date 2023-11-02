Webinar: Launch, Grow, and Accelerate Your Sales in the Caribbean

Are you looking to sell to the Caribbean? Join Export Delaware for a webinar on November 9, 2023, at 10 AM to learn how to launch, grow, and accelerate your brand in the Caribbean.

REGISTER HERE

On this interactive webinar, Richard Zurba will share practical business applications and opportunities on how to do business in the Caribbean. In this session, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn of opportunities for your product or service.

The Northeast States are organizing a business trip to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic in February 2024. Attend this webinar to learn if your business will be a good fit to participate on the trip.

This workshop is ideal for US businesses eager to expand into the Caribbean or grow their business through exporting.

Why The Caribbean?

The US has a strong commercial and cultural affinity with many of the Caribbean nations, especially Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The stable democracy and large English-speaking market reduce barriers for US small businesses to enter and succeed long-term.

Leading sectors of growth include manufacturing, chemicals, tourism, agriculture, financial services, ITC, renewable energy, and safety and security equipment.

About Our Speaker:

Richard is the founder and director Zurcom International, a business consultancy organization with staff and offices across the Caribbean and Africa. Zurcom International will be working with the northeast states to implement business appointments specific to your company in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. With over twenty years of experience with export promotion, Richard and his team have managed and supervised over 100 international business trips.

About the Business Trip:

Meeting face-to-face with prospective customers is critical to establishing new business relationships around the world. Let us help you make the right contacts overseas and achieve new international sales!

We are organizing a business trip to Jamacia and the Dominican Republic to meet new customers and potential partners. Participate in business appointments in either Jamaica, the DR, or both markets. The trip will take place February 5-9, 2024. This opportunity is open to small businesses in the northeast states (ME, NH, VT, NY, MA, RI, CT, NJ, PA, DE).

About Export Delaware

Export Delaware is an initiative of the Delaware Department of State. We are the State’s official export resource for Delaware’s small and medium-sized businesses. We are consistently ranked among the top state export programs nationally in terms of results for our companies. If you are a new exporter or want to explore new markets, we can help you get started.

Export Delaware assists Delaware companies that seek to export their products and services. Our experienced staff provides on-site guidance to businesses that are looking to explore export opportunities or to expand their current export activities to new markets.

Some of the most successful exporters are innovative small- and medium-sized businesses (which account for 98 percent of U.S. exporters). Businesses that export have faster-growing sales, create more jobs and are less likely to go out of business than non-exporting establishments.

Contact

Emma Pautler

Export Delaware

Delaware Department of State

Website: https://export.delaware.gov/

Email: export@delaware.gov