AsReader® and Unitech combine forces to enhance product delivery operations for major food and beverage brands in the US
AsReader and Unitech are collaborating on Unitech’s SL120 Scanner Sled for major food, snack and beverage manufacturers
Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE:6522:3652.TWO)
The ASR-022D is a Sled-Type (case-type) barcode reader that can be used by attaching an iPhone / iPad / iPod touch, and it’s one of the best scanners we’ve launched to date.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsReader, Inc. and Unitech America announced today the two tech companies are collaborating on a project to produce barcode reading iPhone scanner-sleds for major food, snack and beverage manufacturers. One blue chip company has installed more than 20,000 units of the AsReader ASR-022D barcode reader in North America. Co-branded as Unitech’s SL120 Scanner Sled, combined with iPhones as business terminals, this new device allows food and beverage companies to distribute millions of products to stores and consumers more effectively.
— AsReader Vice President Paul Whitney
Parent company of AsReader, Inc., Asterisk, Inc., was founded in 2006 with global headquarters in Osaka, Japan. It is the creator and manufacturer of “AsReader®” a device that when connected to an iOS, Android, or Windows smartphone or tablet allows the user to use the tablet or phone “As a Reader” to automate identification technology that streamlines business operations with mobile bar code and RFID technologies. Asterisk, Inc. is on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the stock ticker code of TSE:6522.
Echoing the business philosophy of Asterisk, AsReader, and President & Founder Noriyuki Suzuki, AsReader Vice President Paul Whitney said, “The ASR-022D is a Sled-Type (case-type) barcode reader that can be used by attaching an iPhone / iPad / iPod touch, and it’s one of the best scanners we’ve launched to date. Users need to inventory and deliver products lightning fast, and this device gives them both lightness and speed,” he said. “It’s fast because it’s hardwired and doesn’t have the bottleneck of Bluetooth. Inventory and logistics can be handled in a fraction of the time it used to take.”
With a smartphone and an AsReader, users have more freedom and the tools at their fingertips than ever before. In terms of supporting the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, and their product delivery, when a package is received, the user can read the barcode (or UHF / RAIN RFID tags inside - without even opening the container), record a signature, submit pictures, and call their manager, all within one application using one combined device. This improves speed and accuracy, reduces human error by eliminating double counting, and increases both process compliance and in many cases enhances job satisfaction.
Unitech America, based in Cypress, CA, and its parent company Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Stock Exchange Ticker 3652.TWO), headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, provides scanning solutions, mobile computers, and other Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) devices. Both AsReader and Unitech serve customers in a wide variety of industries including logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, warehousing, field service, defense, and healthcare.
In addition to the ruggedized ASR-022D/SL120 and the iPhone, Unitech and AsReader have also introduced a magnetic, hot-swappable mobile battery (ASA-022B) for charging the device and iPhone on-the-go. This allows the device to be used for the duration of an entire shift without affecting productivity by staff having to stop work to recharge their barcode reader or phone.
# # #
More information on AsReader, Inc.
AsReader, Inc. is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc of Japan. Asterisk was founded in 2006, headed by charismatic founder Noriyuki Suzuki and is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto, Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S.A. Major clients include manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, over 350 hospitals worldwide and well-known package delivery companies using over 30,000 and 80,000 AsReaders each. Please visit https://AsReader.com for more information.
More information on Unitech America
With over 30 years of automatic data capture experience, Unitech America provides a diverse selection of enterprise devices to suit every need and budget. We offer unmatched US-based service and support along with comprehensive warranties. Please visit https://www.ute.com/us for more information.
Sally Murdoch
AsReader
+1 503-735-5943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube