Dillyhub is thrilled to unveil its Partner Program, offering artists and publishers a unique opportunity to showcase their comics to a global audience.
Our app empowers both readers and artists, making quality comics more accessible and providing creators with a platform to showcase their talents.”AMSTELVEEN, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dillyhub Announces Partner Program for Artists and Publishers
Dillyhub, the cutting-edge comic platform, is thrilled to unveil its innovative Partner Program, offering artists and publishers a unique opportunity to showcase their comics to a global audience. The program is designed to empower creators and provide them with a dedicated brand website, marketing support, and expert consulting services.
As Dillyhub opens its doors to artists and publishers, the company is actively seeking partners who are eager to share their creative works with the world. Through the Dillyhub Partner Program, the Dillyhub Team will create personalized brand websites for comics, enabling creators to market their content effectively. In addition, partners will receive valuable guidance on marketing strategies to maximize the reach and impact of their comics.
Eligibility criteria for prospective partners include:
- Age requirement: Participants must be at least 18 years of age.
- Social media following: Partners should possess a minimum of 1,000 followers on their primary social media channel.
Joining the Dillyhub Partner Program is a straightforward process. Interested parties can complete the application form available at the official website and the Dillyhub Team will review submissions to notify successful applicants.
"We believe in the power of comics to engage, inspire, and entertain, and we're excited to introduce Dillyview to the world," stated Jin Park, CEO at Dillyhub. "Our app empowers both readers and artists, making quality comics more accessible and providing creators with a platform to showcase their talents."
Dillyhub currently offers a selection of captivating titles, such as "Daily France," "The Night of Truth," "Usual Youth," and "The Night of Renewal," via Dillyview app, allowing readers to sample a few chapters for free before making a purchase. The platform plans to expand its offerings continually by collaborating with authors and publishers to bring fresh and engaging content to its user base.
Dillyhub's core mission is to empower artists and celebrate their creative independence, starting in France and expanding into other Western markets. The company champions the autonomy of artists, allowing them to explore their chosen themes and narratives and engage with their audience on their own terms. This approach aims to enable artists to monetize their artwork transparently and ethically, safeguarding their independence and livelihood.
Dillyview is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. To access this innovative comic reader app and experience its rich content, please visit the following links:
Download Dillyview for iOS
Download Dillyview for Android
About Dillyhub:
Dillyhub is a revolutionary open creator platform dedicated to empowering artists and celebrating their artistic independence. Specializing in digital book publishing, the platform offers a consumer-friendly avenue for comic enthusiasts worldwide to discover and support the work of talented creators. Through Dillyhub, artists retain the rights to their creations while accessing vast audiences and retaining the majority of their revenue, ensuring they can bring their work to the masses while preserving their autonomy.
