Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,567 in the last 365 days.

RelaxifyApp Launches Initiative to Boost Employee Well-being and Engagement

Mental health partner Relaxify

Mental health partner

RelaxifyApp Logo

RelaxifyApp Logo

Relaxifyapp exercises

Mental health exercises

RelaxifyApp: Elevating Employee Well-being and Engagement!

Employees who are healthy, engaged, and motivated are more likely to be productive, innovative, and committed to the company’s mission, this is the reason why we are implementing RelaxifyApp platform”
— Aleksandar Petrov
BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performsof is proud to unveil an exciting new initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of our employees - the RelaxifyApp. This cutting-edge mental health platform is designed to guide our employees on a journey to better mental health and overall well-being.

1. Increased productivity and creativity
2. Improved mental and physical health
3. Greater work/life balance
4. Enhanced communication and collaboration

"We are committed to the success and well-being of our employees," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "The RelaxifyApp is just one way we are investing in their health and happiness."

How It Works:

Increased Awareness: Gaining a deeper understanding of mental health importance and the resources available.
Enhanced Motivation: The program motivates active well-being engagement.
Improved Digital Literacy: The user-friendly interface ensures easy participation.
Positive Shift: Demonstrating our well-being commitment.

"The RelaxifyApp is designed to help employees manage stress in a way that works for them," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "We want to empower our employees to take control of their well-being and create a healthy work-life balance."

Progress will be tracked through two key performance indicators (KPIs):
Number of Registered Users: An impressive 53% of employees registered within the first quarter, enhancing personal well-being and productivity.
Group Scores of Employee Well-being: A survey establishes a reference point for the journey ahead.


The RelaxifyApp initiative aims to create a happier, healthier, and more productive workplace. Join us on this well-being journey.

Aleksandar Stankov
Relaxify Ltd
+389 78 566 996
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

RelaxifyApp Launches Initiative to Boost Employee Well-being and Engagement

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more